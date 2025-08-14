'Talent in the making' - Twin sisters Isabella and Ava Holmgren to stay with Lidl-Trek to the end of 2028

Twin sisters Isabella and Ava Holmgren have each signed a three-year contract extension that will see them racing with the top-tier team Lidl-Trek until the end of 2028. The two multi-discipline athletes, who compete in road, cyclocross and mountain bike, will continue to develop both road and off-road ambitions over the next three seasons.

"It’s been a privilege to learn from the riders and staff—they are all so talented and willing to share their experience and knowledge," Isabella said in a team press release.

“It is also so nice to have the support from the Trek Factory team at the mountain bike races. The staff and riders are always welcoming and extremely knowledgeable, which makes the transition from the road bike to the MTB smooth because I have 100% trust in them.

"There have been a lot of positives in my first years with the team, and I would love to keep building on that in the coming years and continue to grow with Lidl-Trek. Mixing the road and MTB has been really good for me so far, and continuing on that path is something that inspires me!”

The team's General Manager Luca Guercilena called Isabella "one of the most exciting young talents in cycling".

A former junior mountain bike and under-23 cyclocross world champion, Isabella joined Lidl-Trek in 2024, where she has excelled in top-tier road racing. Last year, she was second overall at the under-23 Tour de l'Avenir and then this year secured her first pro road victory at the one-day Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria before finishing seventh overall at the Giro d'Italia.

Her sister, Ava, is also a successful multi-discipline athlete, with national and Pan-American titles, a silver medal in the junior category at the Cyclocross World Championships, an under-23 short track World Cup victory, and a bronze medal at the under-23 short track World Championships. This year, she claimed her first road title, winning the under-23 Canadian Time Trial Championships, and placed fourth in the elite road race held in Saint-Georges.

“Since joining Lidl-Trek, I’ve really enjoyed sharing new experiences with the other younger riders of the team, while learning from our teammates. I have great memories of sharing the XCC World Championship podium with Bella, and I’m really proud of putting together everything I’ve worked on in one of my best performances to win the Time Trial National Championships," Ava said in a team press release.

“I feel part of the family, and I’m encouraged to try my best even if it means making mistakes along the way in order to grow. I particularly like the mix of professionalism and friendliness that everyone at Lidl-Trek brings.

“Over the next seasons, I want to establish myself as an aggressive rider. I love hard, hilly races, and I like to go on the attack. A bigger goal of mine is to be more consistent and reliable as a teammate. If I can succeed in these two goals, I would be able to help my teammates achieve some nice results and also be ready myself when the opportunity comes. I am looking forward to the road race and time trial World Championships in Montreal next year. It would be an honour to represent Canada in a home World Championships!”

Guercilena said that Ava was a "talent in the making" and that she has learned from every race over the last two seasons with Lidl-Trek.

"We know her potential is high, and she is making great strides toward reaching it. With the right environment and continued support, we are confident she will deliver impressive performances over the next three years," he said.