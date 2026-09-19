'Time to race with a team that can accompany me in my ambitions' – The Paula Blasi transfer saga is over, as rising star confirms done deal with new team

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Spaniard had a contract with UAE through 2027 but Movistar have reportedly triggered a buy-out clause to land a marquee signing

LA MOLINA, SPAIN - JUNE 20: Paula Blasi of Spain and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Femenina 2026, Stage 2 a 130km stage from LA MOLINA to La Molina 1691m on June 20, 2026 in La Molina, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Paula Blasi transfer saga has come to an end, with the rising Spanish star confirming that she has completed her exit from UAE Team l'IMAD and signed for a new team from 2027.

The 23-year-old did not specify which team she has signed for but it is widely understood to be Movistar, with multiple reports in the mainstream Spanish press detailing her move to the Spanish team.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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