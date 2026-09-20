As it happened: Birthday joy for reigning champion in World Road Championships women's elite individual time trial 2026

Get notified of updates

Only Backstedt, Koch and Longo-Borghini managed to be inside a minute to Reusser. The Swiss ITT superstar rode a perfect race after trailing by 10" at the first split with her reducing it to 3" behind Backstedt after split two. But, in the third and final split she was ahead by 14" before demolishing her rivals with a huge 40" gap over Backstedt by the finish.

Medals Gold. Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 50'24"

Silver. Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) +40"

Bronze. Franziska Koch (Germany) +46"

Vollering in 8th at 1'50" down on Reusser.

Winning time Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) retains her world title by beating Zoe Backstedt by a gigantic 40"!

Reusser will next to finish and likely take the title on her 35th birthday. Vollering will be the last rider to finish after a very surprising performance.

New fastest time Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) finishes with a 51'05" beating Koch by 5" but it should be a silver medal by the end with Reusser still to finish.

Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) finishes 1'04" down on her fellow German Koch.

The rain has started on the course making the final few corners very sketchy.

Reusser has passed Vollering on course.

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) comes to the line in provisional 4th at 1'02" from Koch who looks almost certain for at least a bronze medal.

Marlen Reusser goes fastest at the third split by a huge 14" gap over Zoe Backstedt with Demi Vollering 1'25" down in 10th.

Elisa Longo-Borghini (Italy) sets a very strong time as she has finished very quickly with her trailing Koch by just 5".

Reusser is on to potentially catch Vollering.

Backstedt extends her advantage to 9" over Koch at the 3rd check over Koch. Reusser was inside 3" at the last split and closing. We will wait and see what the defending champion is able to do.

Niedermaier goes 5th at the third split but is 55" down on Koch who continues to look very good for a medal today.

Kopecky goes 4th at the third split but is 45" down on Koch.

Kerbaol finishes in second place for the time being at 25" down on Koch who still leads the way for now.

Reusser has improved significantly and is now just 3" down on Backstedt at the second split. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vollering is 59" down on the second split. (Image credit: Getty Images)

New fastest time Fraziska Koch (Germany) has done a superb ride and sets a time of 51'10" with a gap over Włodarczyk by 1'14".

Backstedt goes 6" faster than Koch at the second split. She has doubled her advantage over Koch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) finishes strongly but misses the mark by 6" behind Włodarczyk.

Anna Morris (Great Britain) crosses the finish line in fifth for the time being at 58" down.

Lauretta Hanson (Australia) finishes provisional 4th at 21" down on Włodarczyk.

Kerbaol continues to fade slightly as she is 8" down on Koch at the third split.

New fastest time Dominika Włodarczyk (Poland) sets a time of 52'24" which is 11" faster than Claes.

After the first split there are two massive surprises. Vollering is 13th at 35" while defending champion Reusser is 5th at 10". Both have a long way to go but Backstedt has the advantage for the moment!

New fastest time Lotte Claes (Belgium) sets a time of 52'34" which is 9" faster than Knibb.

Koch goes 56" faster than Włodarczyk at the third split. She is flying out there with a time of 38'20" so far.

First Canadian to finish is Baril and finishes 2'28" down on Knibb in Montreal.

Zoe Backstedt goes fastest at the first time check by a whopping 1'45" over Kerbaol! She sets a time of 13'36".

Koch lead at split two by 0.63" over Kerbaol! It is very tight out on course.

New fastest time Taylor Knibb (USA) goes fastest with a time of 52'43" which is a huge 3'23" faster than Hinojosa! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guazzini was 5th at the first split but moves up to 4th at the second split for the time being. She trails by 43" from Koch who is absolutely flying out there. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longo-Borghini just 8" down at the first split seeing her in third for the moment.

At the finish the race is led by Romina Hinojosa of Mexico with a 56'06" which is 5" faster than Allik of Estonia.

Koch takes the lead at split two by 34" over Włodarczyk. Meanwhile, the Polish rider goes just under 7" faster than Claes with that top 3 now very close together with Knibb just 18" down.

Back on course, Claes goes fastest at the third check point with a time of 39'23" which is just 11" faster than Knibb who has closed up to the Belgian.

Reusser sets off in her quest to defend her title.

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) is the next and final rider off the ramp today.

Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) starts her ride in her quest to add an elite world title to her junior and U23 titles. Demi Vollering (Netherlands) follows her as she seeks a bigger medal than the bronze she got last year.

Juliette Berthet (France), Mireia Benito (Spain) and Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) have all started.

At split three Knibb continues her consistent ride and goes 2'16" faster than Hinojosa.

The riders have the usual hazards but the added stress of the very unpredictable and often aggressive Canada Geese t contend with. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, at the first split, Kerbaol beats Koch by just under 2". She leads after the first part of the race.

Włodarczyk leads at the second split but Claes has closed in on her a bit with just 8" splitting the two.

Xin Tang of China comes to the line to set the first time of the day just ahead of Skye Davidson who was first off the ramp. Tang sets the first time at 58'44" with Davidson finished 3'18" down.

Claes goes 16" faster than Knibb at the second split with a 28'45".

Olympic road champion Kristen Faulkner (USA) starts her ride.

It is now the turn of Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) to set off for her ride. The Belgian has had a mixed season but will hope to put in a strong effort today.

Elisa Longo-Borghini (Italy) starts her ride as Koch goes fastest at the first split with a 13'39" which is 12" faster than Włodarczyk.

Knibb goes fastest at the second split with a 29'01" which is 1'32" ahead of Hinojosa.

Guazzini just 2" behind Włodarczyk at the first split.

Canada's Nadia Gontova starts her ride. She put in a very strong ride in the recent Chrono de Gatineau where she finished 5th on the day at 1'42" behind Reusser.

Cedrine Kerbaol (France) and Paula Blasi (Spain) have both taken to the road now as well.

Tang is fastest at the third and final split before the finish with a time of 43'50" which is 2'30" over Davidson.

Hinojosa goes fastest at the second split with a time of 30'33" which is 15" faster than Ann-Christine Allik (Estonia) and 1'25" over Tang.

Claes took the lead at the first time check but has been bettered by Włodarczyk who sets the time of 13'52", that is 11" faster than Claes and a whopping 27" faster than Knibb.

Franziska Koch (Germany) has set off on her ride.

Campbell pips Kononenko at the first split to slot into third with her trailing Knibb by 17".

Knibb goes fastest at the first check with a time of 14'18" leading Baril by 16" and Valeriia Kononeko (Ukraine) by 25".

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) now takes the the course. The Olympic Madison champion and also a very talented rider in the team pursuit, a dangerous rider for today.

Lotte Claes (Belgium), Dominika Włodarczyk (Poland), Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland) and Lauretta Hanson (Australia) have all started their rides. They are all outsiders for a top performance today with Anna Morris (Great Britain) off next.

Davidson went through the second intermediate in 33'49" but, even with the wrong course taken, Tang leads by 1'51". (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tang takes the wrong turn. She took the deviation for the second lap and not the course she was meant to be taking for this first lap. She is back on course now but that will really damage her time and if she returns to the course further up the route from where she exits she'll likely be disqualified.

Taniel Campbell (Trinidad & Tobago) has started her ride. She hasn't had the easiest season with Smurfit Westrock but she did take her national title. Mostly racing on the track rather than the road.

The first home rider of the race sets off. Olivia Baril (Canada) starts her ride. The Movistar rider will be hoping to do a strong ride but I don't expect any higher than 8th.

One of the bigger names going off the ramp right now is the multiple USA ITT champion Taylor Knibb. Expecting a very solid time from the triathlete.

Mexico's Romina Hinojosa starts her ride. The 23-year-old Lotto–Intermarché rider has had a solid season in Europe and will hope to set a solid early marker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davidson is the first through the first of three time checks with a time of 16'09" but Tang flies through 48" faster than Zimbabwe's rider with a 15'20".

The rider who started racing in Kigali last year, Diane Ingabire (Rwanda), is about to start her ride in Montreal.

Tang flies by Siyahian who looked like she was almost standing still due to the speed difference.

Saudi Arabia's Mishael Alhazmi almost falling before even starting. The holder let her go while she was off balance and she needed to hold onto the hording.

It is around 11 degrees C in Montreal, bit overcast but the sun is coming out with a high of 16 expected later.

Up next is Alyssa Burgess for the tiny nation of the Cayman Islands. After her it is Monica Kiplagat (Kenya) and Karim Abe (Japan) as the first six off the ramp.

This is the longest ever time trial on the women's side of the sport in World Championship history at 39.2km long.

Sajedeh Siyahian (Iran) has set off but now Xin Tang (China) sets off on her ride.

First rider Skye Davidson (Zimbabwe) sets off and opens the UCI World Road Championships 2026 on Montreal, Canada!

Elisa Longo-Borghini spoke to CyclingProNet and when asked if she thought it suited her she was characteristically blunt saying; "No, but uh I'm quite happy to be to be back at the World Championships doing the time trial. It's a good opener for the road race. And yeah, it's a nice effort for me. It's a really long one, too."

Last year's runner up Anna van der Breggen will not be competing this year after pulling out of the worlds entirely for the Netherlands last week.

Just under quarter of an hour until the first rider makes their way down the ramp to kick of the racing in Canada.

The teams have had time to take a look at the course over the last few days. A post shared by Federación Española Ciclismo (@rfeciclismo) A photo posted by on

48 riders are set to take to the start today.

One rider who will be racing today for Spain has been in the news saying how she will be moving on from her UAE Team L'IMAD squad to pastures new for 2027 as Paula Blasi finally breaks away from the team... >>> 'Time to race with a team that can accompany me in my ambitions' – The Paula Blasi transfer saga is over, as rising star confirms done deal with new team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roughly 25 minutes until coverage is due to begin on TV with the first rider off the ramp around 20 minutes after that.

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) will hope she can defend her title from Rwanda last year but she faces a challenge from Tour of Giro winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain), who is making her elite debut at the Worlds, among many more.

And here is the view from above. Starting just a few hundred metres down the road from the finish, the riders dart around the Saint Lawrence River for the majority of the course. (Image credit: UCI)

It is a tricky course to manage. Largely very flat with three time checks along the 39.2km route but the finale adds a climb to the finish in Montreal. This means the riders will have to make sure they have something left in the tank for the final kick to the finish. (Image credit: UCI)

Hello and welcome to our live report on Cyclingnews for the opening race of the 2026 UCI World Road Championships in Montreal, Canada. It is the women's individual time trial.