'I'm glad I didn't know the splits' - Marlen Reusser scores second career ITT title at World Championships with late power and ability to 'fold' into aero position

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Swiss rider takes new bike to wind tunnel ahead of racing in Canada and 'adjusted to perfection'

Gold medalist Marlen Reusser of Team Switzerland celebrates on the podium after a second ITT elite women&#039;s victory at UCI Road World Championships
Gold medalist Marlen Reusser of Team Switzerland celebrates on the podium after a second ITT elite women's victory at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swiss national anthem played for a second consecutive year when Marlen Reusser took the podium as the repeat winner of the elite women's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships. This time in Montréal, she also heard a chorus of 'Happy Birthday', so even if she did not defend her title, she said, "I knew that we still have something to celebrate, that was cool".

The 35-year-old also celebrated her ninth participation at the Road World Championships, where she has accumulated a bronze, two silver and now two gold medals. She said her consistency was a result of hard work, early travel to Canada and not looking at time splits.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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