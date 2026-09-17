'The ribs didn’t make it’ – Derek Gee-West withdraws from time trial at his home World Championships

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The Canadian’s road race participation is still in question

Derek Gee of Team Canada during the individual time trial at the 2024 UCI World Championships Zurich Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Joan Cros - Corbis/Getty Images)
Derek Gee-West will not ride the time trial at the 2026 World Championships in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the main hopes for a home victory at the upcoming World Championships, Derek Gee-West has been ruled out of Sunday’s time trial, with his road race participation uncertain.

Gee-West crashed out of last weekend’s GP Cycliste de Montréal, going down with around 40km to go and riding back to the Lidl-Trek tea hotel having suffered injuries to his ribs.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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