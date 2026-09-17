Tour de Gatineau: Steffi Häberlin wins breakaway sprint, building confidence ahead of Worlds

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Georgia Baker second, Ava Holmgren third in Canadian one-day race

Steffi Häberlin
Steffi Häberlin (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Steffi Häberlin (Switzerland) took the Tour de Gatineau victory on Thursday from a breakaway sprint. The Swiss Champion outsmarted and outsprinted Liv AlUla Jayco, who had three riders in the breakaway, beating Georgia Baker at the line while Ava Holmgren (Canada U23) took third on the day.

"[It means] a lot. It was the first international race I have ever won. I said to the girls that I won nationals, so far, and I'm really grateful they gave me this opportunity to race here with the federation and to have such a nice race with these girls," Häberlin said.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

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