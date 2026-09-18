Uno-X Mobility signal Grand Tour GC ambitions with Usoa Ostolaza signing – Analysis

News
By
Published

Scandinavian squad bring aboard Basque racer who finished fourth at La Vuelta Femenina

TRENTO, ITALY - JULY 08: Usoa Ostolaza of Spain and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi celebrates at podium as Blue Mountain Jersey winner during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 3 a 122km stage from Vezza d&#039;Oglio to Trento 1174m / #UCIWWT / on July 08, 2025 in Trento, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Usoa Ostolaza will ride for Uno-X in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Uno-X Mobility have added Usoa Ostolaza on a three-year deal, the Basque racer joining from Laboral Kutxa-Fundácion Euskadi.

28-year-old Ostolaza has developed into one of the peloton's strongest climbers in recent years, excelling in a host of mountainous races. The 2024 Spanish champion has won the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées in 2024 and 2025 and raced to 12th overall at La Vuelta Femenina last year.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.