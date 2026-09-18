Uno-X Mobility signal Grand Tour GC ambitions with Usoa Ostolaza signing – Analysis

Uno-X Mobility have added Usoa Ostolaza on a three-year deal, the Basque racer joining from Laboral Kutxa-Fundácion Euskadi.

28-year-old Ostolaza has developed into one of the peloton's strongest climbers in recent years, excelling in a host of mountainous races. The 2024 Spanish champion has won the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées in 2024 and 2025 and raced to 12th overall at La Vuelta Femenina last year.

She's stepped up another level this season, collecting top-10 finishes at Itzulia Women, the Pyrénées, and the Faun Tour Femmes, a podium at the Vuelta a Burgos, plus a win at the GP de Eibar.

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The highlight of her season, though, was her best Grand Tour result to date, fourth overall at La Vuelta Femenina.

Ostolaza has spent her entire career to date with Laboral Kutxa, having turned pro with them in 2021, but she's now ready for a new challenge.

"I feel Uno-X Mobility is the perfect place for me to keep dreaming and growing as an athlete. It is a team with heart, professionalism and ambition," Ostolaza said.

"What attracts me most is the team's values and the feeling of unity. I believe it fits both my personality and the way I look at life. I am very happy to become part of the team for the next three years and to continue growing together, both as athletes and as people."

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With Ostolaza still improving as a stage racer and recording her best Grand Tour results to date, she said she's looking forward to continuing her progress at Uno-X, including working on her time trial ability.

"I am excited to learn from a different approach to racing, new equipment and new routines. One area I especially want to work on is the time trial, improving my position and learning more about aerodynamics. I believe Uno-X Mobility is the perfect team for that,” said Ostolaza.

“The Grand Tours will be a major focus, and I want to fight for the best possible result in the general classification. I also believe I can perform well in certain classics that finish with a small group. There are still many things I can improve, and I am very motivated to keep working.

Analysis

Dani Ostanek Social Links Navigation Senior News Writer Uno-X Mobility have grown – on both the women's and men's sides – over the years, to the point where both teams are now real Grand Tour forces. The women's team won their first Tour de France Femmes stage this year via Sigrid Haugset's monster solo ride in Poligny, while she and Katrine Aalerud both raced to 14th overall at the Vuelta and Giro. Aalerud has been their top climber/Grand Tour racer to date, having finished 10th at last year's Giro. However, Ostolaza adds another dimension to the team, strengthening their climbing and stage racing core. The team hasn't stuck rigidly to a Scandinavian-only rider policy, with Italian, Dutch, Swiss, and Serbian racers in the squad, so Ostolaza's addition doesn't really change that. She will come on board as a GC leader, however. "Usoa will strengthen the climbing group within our team. We have already seen what she can do in the general classification at Grand Tours, but she has also proven herself in hard one-day races," said Uno-X Mobility head of sport Anna Badegruber. "She is a very strong climber, but also has the punch to compete from a reduced group at the finish. That combination makes her a great addition to our team and fits very well with our ambitions to become stronger in the Grand Tours." Ostolaza is their first addition for 2027, and it remains to be seen how Uno-X continue to strengthen. But signing the Basque racer is a big step up and a statement of intent for the Grand Tours next season.