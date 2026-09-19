Richard Carapaz makes late withdrawal from World Championships

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Former Olympic champion will not represent Ecuador, citing 'health complications'

OYAMA, JAPAN - JULY 24: Richard Carapaz of Team Ecuador celebrates winning the gold medal during the Men&#039;s road race at the Fuji International Speedway on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24, 2021 in Oyama, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Carapaz winning the Olympics for Ecuador in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz has made a late withdrawal from the UCI Road World Championships, the Ecuadorian announced today.

The 33-year-old had been set to compete in next Sunday's elite men's road race, and with a chance of success given his status as a former Olympic champion.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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