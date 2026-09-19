Richard Carapaz makes late withdrawal from World Championships
Former Olympic champion will not represent Ecuador, citing 'health complications'
Richard Carapaz has made a late withdrawal from the UCI Road World Championships, the Ecuadorian announced today.
The 33-year-old had been set to compete in next Sunday's elite men's road race, and with a chance of success given his status as a former Olympic champion.
However, he announced on Saturday that he will not be taking part after all, citing unspecified health reasons.
"Through this message I want to inform you that, due to health complications, I will not be able to form part of the Ecuadorian delegation that will participate in the upcoming World Championships. This decision has already been communicated to the [Ecuadorian] Federation," Carapaz wrote in a public statement.
"As a high-performance athlete my desire has always been to give the best of myself and represent the colours of Ecuador with pride. However, after an in-depth test and following medical advice, and in a joint decision with my performance team, it has been determined that the most responsible thing is to prioritise my health and focus on a quick recovery to avoid any further risk to my career.
"I will continue my treatment in order to return to training as soon as possible," he added.
It has not been confirmed if Ecuador will replace Carapaz in their Worlds road race line-up, but Jhonatan Narvaez will now be the sole leader for the South American nation next Sunday.
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Carapaz has had a busy season, but a successful one, with two stage wins at the Tour de France, fourth overall at the Vuelta a España, and second overall at the Tour de Suisse.
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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