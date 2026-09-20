Héctor Álvarez leads long list of future stars battling for rainbow stripes – Contenders for the U23 men's time trial at Road World Championships

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With no existing pros on the start list, it's an open race between future WorldTour riders

Spanish Hector Alvarez Martinez pictured in action during the Men U23 Individual Time Trial race (31,2km) at the cycling road world championships, in Kigali, Rwanda, Monday 22 September 2025. The 2025 UCI Road World Championships take place from 21 to 28 September in Kigali, Rwanda.BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The U23 category at the UCI Road World Championships was shaken up last year with the new rule that riders already possessing a pro contract were ineligible for the category. With so many going pro well in advance of the 23-years-of-age mark, it led to question marks over the future of the category, but what we’re left with is a better contest between riders still on the cusp of that next step, many of whom will still develop into some of the world’s best riders.

Some riders will be looking for a performance that nets them a first pro contract. Others have already signed WorldTour deals for next year and have been on pathways towards the pros for multiple years.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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