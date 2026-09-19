Remember the 12-year-old fan who went viral at the 2021 Tour of Britain? He just signed for Visma-Lease a Bike's junior team

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Xander Graham joins JEGG-SKIL-DJR team five years after finding fame riding alongside the breakaway at the Tour of Britain

The moment Pascal Eenkhoorn passed a bidon to Xander Graham
The moment Pascal Eenkhoorn passed a bidon to Xander Graham (Image credit: SwPix)

A feel-good full-circle story has emerged with news that the JEGG-SKIL-DJR junior team have added the 17-year-old British rider Xander Graham to their roster for 2027.

It's hardly the biggest of transfer stories on the face of it, but for those with particularly sharp memories the name might just ring a bell.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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