Last chance saloon – The riders and teams who need to turn their season around at the Vuelta a España

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From Oscar Onley to Picnic PostNL, here are some of the names who will be heading to Spain desperate to salvage something

Oscar Onley in a line of Netcompany Ineos riders on a descent during a race in 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ever since it moved to be the final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España has occupied an interesting place in the cycling calendar. It's important, of course – it's a Grand Tour – but it is decidedly third in the hierarchy behind the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia in terms of prestige.

As a result, not all that many top riders will start the season with the Vuelta in mind as their primary Grand Tour target – it is often secondary to other goals – and what that means is that the Vuelta start list is often a kind of wash-up of riders who haven't achieved what they wanted to so far this year.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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