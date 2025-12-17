Vuelta a España 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vuelta a España overview Date August 22-September 13 Start location Monaco Finish location Madrid, Spain Total distance 3,283.7km Edition 81st Vertical climbing total 58,156 metres Previous edition 2025 Vuelta a España Previous winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Vuelta a España information

The 81st edition of the Vuelta a España will take place from Saturday August 22 to Sunday September 13, 2026.

Race organisers, Unipublic, revealed the complete race route for the 2026 Vuelta a España, which will total 3,283.7 kilometres with 58,156 metres of elevation gain, making it one of the most challenging editions of the Spanish Grand Tour to date. The three-week stage race will visit four countries - Andorra, Monaco, France and Spain - with 16 provinces crossed in Spain on a path that hugs the Mediterranean coast.

The Grand Départ will take place in Monaco with a 9.6km individual time trial and the final stage will finish in the historic city of Granada, becoming the eighth city in the 81 editions of the race to crown the overall winner. A route presentation event was held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 to confirm all 21 stages. See the full details on our route page for the 2026 Vuelta a España.

In 2025, the Vuelta started in Piemonte, Italy, with three stages, including a mountain finish at Limone Piemonte on stage 2. Stage 4 headed into the French Alps for another mountain stage. In fact, the race crossed through four countries, including Italy, Andorra, France, and Spain.

In 2024, Primož Roglič won a fourth Vuelta a España title in the 2024 edition, sealing his fifth Grand Tour title in the last six years with a second-place finish in the final stage time trial in Madrid.

In 2025, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was crowned the overall winner despite a series of Pro-Palestinian protests disrupting the race and especially the final stage to central Madrid.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was second overall at 1:16 and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) was third at 3:11.

Cyclingnews will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Vuelta a España, with live minute-by-minute coverage every day, full stage reports, as well as interviews, breaking news, race analysis, and the latest tech from our team around the world and on the ground in Spain.

Vuelta a España Schedule 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start/Finish Distance Stage 1 August 22, 2026 Monaco - Monaco 9.6km (ITT) Stage 2 August 23, 2026 Monaco - Manosque 215.2km Stage 3 August 24, 2026 Gruissan - Font Romeu 166.7km Stage 4 August 25, 2026 Andorra La Vella - Andorra La Vella 104.9km Stage 5 August 26, 2026 Falset. Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de L'Ebre 171.1km Stage 6 August 27, 2026 Alcossebre - Castelló 176.8km Stage 7 August 28, 2026 Vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares 149.9km Stage 8 August 29, 2026 Puçol - Xeraco 176.4km Stage 9 August 30, 2026 La Vila Joiosa / Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca 187.5km Rest Day 1 August 31, 2026 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Stage 10 September 1, 2026 Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra 184.5km Stage 11 September 2, 2026 Cartagena - Lorca 156.1km Stage 12 September 3, 2026 Vera - Calar Alto 166.5km Stage 13 September 4, 2026 Almunecar - Loja 193.2km Stage 14 September 5, 2026 Jaén - Sierra de la Pandera 152.7km Stage 15 September 6 2026 Palma del Río - Córdoba 181.2km Rest Day 2 September 7, 2026 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Stage 16 September 8, 2026 Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera 186km Stage 17 September 9, 2026 Dos Hermanas - Sevilla 189.2km Stage 18 September 10 2026 El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera 32.5km (ITT) Stage 19 September 11, 2026 Vélez-Málaga - Peñas Blancas. Estepona 205.1km Stage 20 September 12, 2026 La Calahorra - Collado del Alguacil 206.7km Stage 21 September 13, 2026 Carrefour Granada - Granada 99.4km

Vuelta a España Records

Most overall wins: Roberto Heras (four); Primoz Roglič (four), Tony Rominger, Alberto Contador (three).

Most stage wins: Delio Rodríguez (39); Alessandro Petacchi (20); Laurent Jalabert, Rik van Looy (18); Sean Kelly (16); Gerben Karstens (14); Tony Rominger, Freddy Maertens (13); Primoz Roglič, Alejandro Valverde (12).

Most mountain classification wins: Jose Luis Laguía (five); David Moncoutie, Jose María Jiménez (four each); Julio Jiménez, Anthony Karmany, Andres Oliva (three each).

Most points classification wins: Sean Kelly, Laurent Jalabert, Alejandro Valverde (four each); Erik Zabel (three).

Most starts: Inigo Cuesta (17).

Youngest winner: Angelino Soler, 1961 (21 years and 167 days).

Oldest winner: Chris Horner, 2013 (41 years and 327 days).

Smallest margin of victory: Erik Caritoux, 1984 (six seconds).

Largest margin of victory: Delio Rodríguez, 1945 (30:08).

Fastest edition: 2001 (42.534 kph average)