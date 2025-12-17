Vuelta a España 2026

The third Grand Tour will start in Monaco before three weeks of intense racing

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Lizon/EPA/Shutterstock (15458746au) Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike team wears the overall leader red jersey on the podium following the fifth stage of the La Vuelta a Espana cycling race, a 24.1 km team time trial in Figueres, Girona, Spain, 27 August 2025. La Vuelta a Espana cycling race - Stage 5, Figueres Girona, Spain - 27 Aug 2025
Jonas Vingegaard won the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Vuelta a España overview

Date

August 22-September 13

Start location

Monaco

Finish location

Madrid, Spain

Total distance

3,283.7km

Edition

81st

Vertical climbing total

58,156 metres

Previous edition

2025 Vuelta a España

Previous winner

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Vuelta a España information

The 81st edition of the Vuelta a España will take place from Saturday August 22 to Sunday September 13, 2026.

Race organisers, Unipublic, revealed the complete race route for the 2026 Vuelta a España, which will total 3,283.7 kilometres with 58,156 metres of elevation gain, making it one of the most challenging editions of the Spanish Grand Tour to date. The three-week stage race will visit four countries - Andorra, Monaco, France and Spain - with 16 provinces crossed in Spain on a path that hugs the Mediterranean coast.

The Grand Départ will take place in Monaco with a 9.6km individual time trial and the final stage will finish in the historic city of Granada, becoming the eighth city in the 81 editions of the race to crown the overall winner. A route presentation event was held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 to confirm all 21 stages. See the full details on our route page for the 2026 Vuelta a España.

In 2025, the Vuelta started in Piemonte, Italy, with three stages, including a mountain finish at Limone Piemonte on stage 2. Stage 4 headed into the French Alps for another mountain stage. In fact, the race crossed through four countries, including Italy, Andorra, France, and Spain.

In 2024, Primož Roglič won a fourth Vuelta a España title in the 2024 edition, sealing his fifth Grand Tour title in the last six years with a second-place finish in the final stage time trial in Madrid.

In 2025, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was crowned the overall winner despite a series of Pro-Palestinian protests disrupting the race and especially the final stage to central Madrid.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was second overall at 1:16 and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) was third at 3:11.

Cyclingnews will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Vuelta a España, with live minute-by-minute coverage every day, full stage reports, as well as interviews, breaking news, race analysis, and the latest tech from our team around the world and on the ground in Spain.

Vuelta a España Schedule 2026

Stage

Date

Start/Finish

Distance

Stage 1

August 22, 2026

Monaco - Monaco

9.6km (ITT)

Stage 2

August 23, 2026

Monaco - Manosque

215.2km

Stage 3

August 24, 2026

Gruissan - Font Romeu

166.7km

Stage 4

August 25, 2026

Andorra La Vella - Andorra La Vella

104.9km

Stage 5

August 26, 2026

Falset. Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de L'Ebre

171.1km

Stage 6

August 27, 2026

Alcossebre - Castelló

176.8km

Stage 7

August 28, 2026

Vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares

149.9km

Stage 8

August 29, 2026

Puçol - Xeraco

176.4km

Stage 9

August 30, 2026

La Vila Joiosa / Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca

187.5km

Rest Day 1

August 31, 2026

Stage 10

September 1, 2026

Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra

184.5km

Stage 11

September 2, 2026

Cartagena - Lorca

156.1km

Stage 12

September 3, 2026

Vera - Calar Alto

166.5km

Stage 13

September 4, 2026

Almunecar - Loja

193.2km

Stage 14

September 5, 2026

Jaén - Sierra de la Pandera

152.7km

Stage 15

September 6 2026

Palma del Río - Córdoba

181.2km

Rest Day 2

September 7, 2026

Stage 16

September 8, 2026

Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera

186km

Stage 17

September 9, 2026

Dos Hermanas - Sevilla

189.2km

Stage 18

September 10 2026

El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera

32.5km (ITT)

Stage 19

September 11, 2026

Vélez-Málaga - Peñas Blancas. Estepona

205.1km

Stage 20

September 12, 2026

La Calahorra - Collado del Alguacil

206.7km

Stage 21

September 13, 2026

Carrefour Granada - Granada

99.4km

Vuelta a España Records

Most overall wins: Roberto Heras (four); Primoz Roglič (four), Tony Rominger, Alberto Contador (three).

Most stage wins: Delio Rodríguez (39); Alessandro Petacchi (20); Laurent Jalabert, Rik van Looy (18); Sean Kelly (16); Gerben Karstens (14); Tony Rominger, Freddy Maertens (13); Primoz Roglič, Alejandro Valverde (12).

Most mountain classification wins: Jose Luis Laguía (five); David Moncoutie, Jose María Jiménez (four each); Julio Jiménez, Anthony Karmany, Andres Oliva (three each).

Most points classification wins: Sean Kelly, Laurent Jalabert, Alejandro Valverde (four each); Erik Zabel (three).

Most starts: Inigo Cuesta (17).

Youngest winner: Angelino Soler, 1961 (21 years and 167 days).

Oldest winner: Chris Horner, 2013 (41 years and 327 days).

Smallest margin of victory: Erik Caritoux, 1984 (six seconds).

Largest margin of victory: Delio Rodríguez, 1945 (30:08).

Fastest edition: 2001 (42.534 kph average)

