Vuelta a España 2026
The third Grand Tour will start in Monaco before three weeks of intense racing
Date
August 22-September 13
Start location
Monaco
Finish location
Madrid, Spain
Total distance
3,283.7km
Edition
81st
Vertical climbing total
58,156 metres
Previous edition
Previous winner
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Vuelta a España information
The 81st edition of the Vuelta a España will take place from Saturday August 22 to Sunday September 13, 2026.
Race organisers, Unipublic, revealed the complete race route for the 2026 Vuelta a España, which will total 3,283.7 kilometres with 58,156 metres of elevation gain, making it one of the most challenging editions of the Spanish Grand Tour to date. The three-week stage race will visit four countries - Andorra, Monaco, France and Spain - with 16 provinces crossed in Spain on a path that hugs the Mediterranean coast.
The Grand Départ will take place in Monaco with a 9.6km individual time trial and the final stage will finish in the historic city of Granada, becoming the eighth city in the 81 editions of the race to crown the overall winner. A route presentation event was held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 to confirm all 21 stages. See the full details on our route page for the 2026 Vuelta a España.
In 2025, the Vuelta started in Piemonte, Italy, with three stages, including a mountain finish at Limone Piemonte on stage 2. Stage 4 headed into the French Alps for another mountain stage. In fact, the race crossed through four countries, including Italy, Andorra, France, and Spain.
In 2024, Primož Roglič won a fourth Vuelta a España title in the 2024 edition, sealing his fifth Grand Tour title in the last six years with a second-place finish in the final stage time trial in Madrid.
In 2025, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was crowned the overall winner despite a series of Pro-Palestinian protests disrupting the race and especially the final stage to central Madrid.
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was second overall at 1:16 and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) was third at 3:11.
Cyclingnews will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Vuelta a España, with live minute-by-minute coverage every day, full stage reports, as well as interviews, breaking news, race analysis, and the latest tech from our team around the world and on the ground in Spain.
Vuelta a España Schedule 2026
Stage
Date
Start/Finish
Distance
Stage 1
August 22, 2026
Monaco - Monaco
9.6km (ITT)
Stage 2
August 23, 2026
Monaco - Manosque
215.2km
Stage 3
August 24, 2026
Gruissan - Font Romeu
166.7km
Stage 4
August 25, 2026
Andorra La Vella - Andorra La Vella
104.9km
Stage 5
August 26, 2026
Falset. Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de L'Ebre
171.1km
Stage 6
August 27, 2026
Alcossebre - Castelló
176.8km
Stage 7
August 28, 2026
Vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares
149.9km
Stage 8
August 29, 2026
Puçol - Xeraco
176.4km
Stage 9
August 30, 2026
La Vila Joiosa / Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca
187.5km
Rest Day 1
August 31, 2026
Stage 10
September 1, 2026
Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra
184.5km
Stage 11
September 2, 2026
Cartagena - Lorca
156.1km
Stage 12
September 3, 2026
Vera - Calar Alto
166.5km
Stage 13
September 4, 2026
Almunecar - Loja
193.2km
Stage 14
September 5, 2026
Jaén - Sierra de la Pandera
152.7km
Stage 15
September 6 2026
Palma del Río - Córdoba
181.2km
Rest Day 2
September 7, 2026
Stage 16
September 8, 2026
Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera
186km
Stage 17
September 9, 2026
Dos Hermanas - Sevilla
189.2km
Stage 18
September 10 2026
El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera
32.5km (ITT)
Stage 19
September 11, 2026
Vélez-Málaga - Peñas Blancas. Estepona
205.1km
Stage 20
September 12, 2026
La Calahorra - Collado del Alguacil
206.7km
Stage 21
September 13, 2026
Carrefour Granada - Granada
99.4km
Vuelta a España Records
Most overall wins: Roberto Heras (four); Primoz Roglič (four), Tony Rominger, Alberto Contador (three).
Most stage wins: Delio Rodríguez (39); Alessandro Petacchi (20); Laurent Jalabert, Rik van Looy (18); Sean Kelly (16); Gerben Karstens (14); Tony Rominger, Freddy Maertens (13); Primoz Roglič, Alejandro Valverde (12).
Most mountain classification wins: Jose Luis Laguía (five); David Moncoutie, Jose María Jiménez (four each); Julio Jiménez, Anthony Karmany, Andres Oliva (three each).
Most points classification wins: Sean Kelly, Laurent Jalabert, Alejandro Valverde (four each); Erik Zabel (three).
Most starts: Inigo Cuesta (17).
Youngest winner: Angelino Soler, 1961 (21 years and 167 days).
Oldest winner: Chris Horner, 2013 (41 years and 327 days).
Smallest margin of victory: Erik Caritoux, 1984 (six seconds).
Largest margin of victory: Delio Rodríguez, 1945 (30:08).
Fastest edition: 2001 (42.534 kph average)
