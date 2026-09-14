'Radically different scenario' - With four riders at finish, UAE Team Emirates-XRG battle through tough Vuelta a España without Tadej Pogačar

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João Almeida, 2025 runner-up, completes 2026 Vuelta but stage win proves impossible

The four riders from UAE Team Emirates-XRG who finished the 2026 Vuelta a España - Joao Almeida, Domen Novak, Ivo Oliveira and Kevin Vermaerke
The four riders from UAE Team Emirates-XRG who finished the 2026 Vuelta a España - Joao Almeida, Domen Novak, Ivo Oliveira and Kevin Vermaerke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than two months on from their all-conquering and record-equalling fifth triumph in the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates-XRG reached the end of the Vuelta a España with heads held high despite the setbacks. However, they were well aware, too, that after a hugely-promising beginning, things warped for reasons beyond their control into what proved to be one of their toughest-ever Grand Tours of recent years.

Parked in the quietest part of the teams paddock before the start of stage 21, the UAE bus had well-wishers, family and friends, as well as a hefty detachment of the Guardia Civil traffic police, who wanted to share a moment with the squad. They posed for photos and had chats with management and riders.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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