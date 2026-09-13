As it happened: final win goes to the breakaway on stage 21 of the Vuelta a España

Carrefour Granada to Granada, 99.4 km

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GRANADA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 21 a 112km stage from Granada to Granada / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2026 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
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Now the peloton arrives at the finish, lapping up the atmosphere and waving to the crowd, who are making a huge noise. Mostly for Enric Mas - the Spanish have turned out in numbers to celebrate their first home winner since 2014.

JOHANNESSEN WINS

Laurance has been dropped, it appears the stage win will go to one of the other three...

5KM TO GO

ATTACK - BILBAO

10KM TO GO

The front group is large in size as they race towards the final lap. There are no attacks at the moment - they're waiting presumably for the final ascent of the climb. Meanwhile the peloton is 1:18 behind, being led by Movistar.

The break has been caught by the chase group, and attacks are coming thick and fast, but nobody is clear at the moment.

20KM TO GO

Groupama's Tronchon has caused a split over the top of the climb, taking a handful of riders with him, including Brennan, Paret-Peintre, Romele and Van Aert.

30KM TO GO

Still no attacks forthcoming in the peloton. The pace is up, as Movistar continue to ride at the front of the peloton, but nobody is taking the race on.

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There are still a lot of teams without a stage win at this Vuelta, will be desperate to do so today. Unusually, Lidl-Trek and Alpecin-Premier Tech are both without one, contrary to how they usually perform, as are NSN, Jayco-AlUla, Astana, Picnic PosnNL, Lotto Intermarché and the wildcard teams Burgos BH and Equipo Kern Pharma. And although they have high placings on GC to celebrate, Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe, Decathlon, EF Education-EasyPost and Netcompany are also lacking one.

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80KM TO GO

The festivities appear to be finished for now, and Movistar have moved to the front of the peloton to increase the pace a little. It's still more of an amble than a race, but the battle for the stage win will initiate at some point.

Here was the retiring riders receiving their guard of honour at the start of the stage, led by Steven Kruijswijk. This will be the last day of racing in the Dutchman's long career, a memorable which saw him star in the mountains early on, nearly win the Giro d'Italia, podium at the Tour de France, and then win multiple Grand Tours as a rebranded domestique for Visma. He'll be sorely missed.

100KM TO GO

Here's a look at the snazzy jerseys the Movistar riders have rocked up in for today's stage, to celebrate Mas' overall victory.

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OFFICIAL START

The riders are at the unofficial start, and five men who are set to retire are being honoured - Pello Bilbao, Jesus Herrada, David de la Cruz, Steven Kruijswijk and Magnus Cort - the latter of which addressed the crowd earlier.

Having been under so much pressure this past week or so, today is at last a chance for Enric Mas to celebrate. This is the day his whole career has been building towards; after four podium finishes at past editions of the Vuelta, and so many more in other races, he can at last call himself a Grand Tour champion.

Hello and welcome to the final stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España.

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