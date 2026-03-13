Rising Belgian star Thibau Nys to miss Classics after undergoing knee surgery

Thibau Nys will be out of action after undergoing knee surgery

Thibau Nys will miss the entirety of spring Classics season after undergoing surgery on his left knee, his Lidl-Trek team have announced.

The Belgian was set to take on the Ardennes Classics in April before racing the Giro d'Italia in May. However, he now may not race until the summer following an operation to address prepatellar friction syndrome in his left knee.

Nys, 23, hadn't raced on the road yet in 2026, with his most recent outing coming at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on February 1, where he finished third behind eight-time world champion Mathieu van der Poel.

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Lidl-Trek announced Nys' surgery on Friday, noting that he'll take a minimum of three-and-a-half weeks off the bike before possibly returning to training late in April.

"Lidl-Trek is pleased to share that Thibau Nys has undergone successful surgery to address prepatellar friction syndrome in the left knee," Lidl-Trek stated.

"Thibau had been experiencing knee pain on a recurring basis due to a previous impact, and recent discomfort during training ultimately prompted the decision to seek surgical intervention.

"Thibau was treated at Herentals hospital, undergoing a partial prepatellar fasciectomy. The procedure was a success, and Thibau has now returned home to begin his recovery.

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"A minimum of three-and-a-half weeks of rest is required before returning to training, and a return-to-competition date will be confirmed in due course as his recovery progresses.

"The whole Lidl-Trek family wishes Thibau a smooth and speedy recovery."

Nys would've been among the top contenders at the Ardennes Classics – Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège – next month but now seems unlikely to be fit for those races.

Last year, he finished 12th, eighth, and fifth at the trio of races. Now, he'll have to wait another year for a shot at his main season goals.