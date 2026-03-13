Rising Belgian star Thibau Nys to miss Classics after undergoing knee surgery

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Belgian has operation to address prepatellar friction syndrome in left knee

Lidl - Trek team&#039;s Belgian rider Thibau Nys competes during the &#039;Natourcriterium Roeselare&#039; cycling race in Roeselare on July 29, 2025. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Thibau Nys will be out of action after undergoing knee surgery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys will miss the entirety of spring Classics season after undergoing surgery on his left knee, his Lidl-Trek team have announced.

The Belgian was set to take on the Ardennes Classics in April before racing the Giro d'Italia in May. However, he now may not race until the summer following an operation to address prepatellar friction syndrome in his left knee.

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Nys would've been among the top contenders at the Ardennes Classics – Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège – next month but now seems unlikely to be fit for those races.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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