Nicolas Breuillard wins stage 5 of Le Tour de Langkawi as Lennart Jasch keeps firm grip on overall lead in Genting Highlands queen stage
Breuillard takes victory ahead of Josh Burnett, with pair last remaining riders from early break, Jasch chases down third on stage
Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies) bounced back from illness earlier in Le Tour de Langkawi to claim the final summit finish of the eight-stage race, winning in the Genting Highlands on stage 5 after dropping his break companion Josh Burnett (Burgos-Burpellet BH) in the final kilometres, and holding off a chase including GC leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling).
Jasch crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Breuillard and 13 seconds back from second-placed Burnett. Neither were any threat to his overall lead, which he carved out in spectacular style on stage 2.
On Thursday Jasch, also with the help of the third-place time bonus, extended his lead on Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) to 26 seconds and put Jan Castellon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA ) 42 seconds behind. It's going to now be hard to budge the first-year professional from that top spot given the flat terrain ahead.
"The race isn't over yet but we are a big big step closer to the finish line in terms of the GC I would say," said Jasch in a post stage interview.
For Breuillard and TotalEnergies, the team of last year's overall winner Joris Delbove, it was a welcome turn of fortunes for the rider and squad. They first had to give their team leader, Jordan Jegat, over as a late replacement for the French team at the Road World Championships, then they lost a retiring Geoffrey Bouchard to a stage 1 crash and also were faced with an unwell Breuillard on the first crucial climbing stage.
More to come ...
*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.
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Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
3:11:26
|
2
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:08
|
3
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:21
|
4
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:21
|
5
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:23
|
6
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:23
|
7
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:31
|
8
|
Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:00:38
|
9
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:01:29
|
10
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:43
|
11
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|
00:01:59
|
12
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:01:59
|
13
|
Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:02:06
|
14
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:02:32
|
15
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:02:38
|
16
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:02:41
|
17
|
Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:02:55
|
18
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:02:59
|
19
|
Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:03:06
|
20
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:03:30
|
21
|
Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:03:42
|
22
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:04:11
|
23
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:04:28
|
24
|
Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:04:28
|
25
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:04:39
|
26
|
Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:04:41
|
27
|
Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:04:49
|
28
|
Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:05:21
|
29
|
Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:05:32
|
30
|
Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:05:32
|
31
|
Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:05:57
|
32
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:06:23
|
33
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:07:25
|
34
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:07:25
|
35
|
Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:07:31
|
36
|
Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:07:34
|
37
|
Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:07:38
|
38
|
Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:08:01
|
39
|
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:09:16
|
40
|
Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:09:28
|
41
|
Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:09:31
|
42
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:09:45
|
43
|
Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:09:45
|
44
|
Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:09:49
|
45
|
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:10:08
|
46
|
Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:10:09
|
47
|
Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:10:19
|
48
|
Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:10:25
|
49
|
Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:10:42
|
50
|
Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:10:48
|
51
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:10:49
|
52
|
Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:10:54
|
53
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:12:10
|
54
|
Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:13:22
|
55
|
Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:13:26
|
56
|
Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:14:17
|
57
|
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:15:25
|
58
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:15:25
|
59
|
Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:16:51
|
60
|
Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:17:14
|
61
|
Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:18:27
|
62
|
Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:18:51
|
63
|
Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:19:02
|
64
|
Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:19:33
|
65
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:19:33
|
66
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:19:52
|
67
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:19:52
|
68
|
Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:20:00
|
69
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:20:28
|
70
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:20:28
|
71
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:20:28
|
72
|
Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo
|
00:21:01
|
73
|
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:21:04
|
74
|
Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:22:29
|
75
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:22:35
|
76
|
Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:22:46
|
77
|
Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:23:09
|
78
|
Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana
|
00:23:09
|
79
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:23:09
|
80
|
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:23:09
|
81
|
Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:23:09
|
82
|
Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:23:09
|
83
|
Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:23:09
|
84
|
Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:23:09
|
85
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:23:09
|
86
|
Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:23:09
|
87
|
Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:23:09
|
88
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:23:09
|
89
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
00:23:09
|
90
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
00:23:09
|
91
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
00:23:09
|
92
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:23:09
|
93
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:23:09
|
94
|
Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:23:14
|
95
|
Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:23:34
|
96
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:23:34
|
97
|
Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:23:39
|
98
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:23:55
|
99
|
Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:23:55
|
100
|
Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:23:55
|
101
|
Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:24:11
|
102
|
Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:24:38
|
103
|
Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:24:52
|
104
|
Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo
|
00:24:52
|
105
|
Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:26:41
|
106
|
George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:26:41
|
107
|
Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
00:29:18
|
108
|
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:29:18
|
109
|
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:29:18
|
110
|
Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:29:18
|
nan
|
Taejun Park (Kor) Kspo
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
nan
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
18:58:33
|
2
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:26
|
3
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:42
|
4
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:20
|
5
|
Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:01:37
|
6
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:55
|
7
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:02:56
|
8
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:02:58
|
9
|
Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:03:25
|
10
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:03:30
|
11
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:04:03
|
12
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|
00:04:30
|
13
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:05:31
|
14
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:06:06
|
15
|
Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:06:10
|
16
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:06:14
|
17
|
Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:06:45
|
18
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:07:21
|
19
|
Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:07:29
|
20
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:08:24
|
21
|
Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:09:32
|
22
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:09:37
|
23
|
Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:10:01
|
24
|
Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:10:46
|
25
|
Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:11:05
|
26
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:11:45
|
27
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:11:45
|
28
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:11:49
|
29
|
Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:12:46
|
30
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:13:04
|
31
|
Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:13:19
|
32
|
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:13:22
|
33
|
Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:13:39
|
34
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:13:45
|
35
|
Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:14:31
|
36
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:15:30
|
37
|
Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:15:36
|
38
|
Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:16:05
|
39
|
Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:17:03
|
40
|
Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:17:08
|
41
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:19:31
|
42
|
Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:19:49
|
43
|
Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:21:35
|
44
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:22:54
|
45
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:23:37
|
46
|
Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:24:02
|
47
|
Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:24:25
|
48
|
Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:25:07
|
49
|
Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:25:25
|
50
|
Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:25:39
|
51
|
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:26:21
|
52
|
Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:26:52
|
53
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:27:40
|
54
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:28:12
|
55
|
Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:29:46
|
56
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:30:15
|
57
|
Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:30:55
|
58
|
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:31:47
|
59
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:34:54
|
60
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:35:31
|
61
|
Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:35:41
|
62
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:35:42
|
63
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:36:00
|
64
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:36:16
|
65
|
Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:36:48
|
66
|
Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:36:55
|
67
|
Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:38:26
|
68
|
Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:39:12
|
69
|
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:40:33
|
70
|
Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:41:41
|
71
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:42:17
|
72
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
00:42:18
|
73
|
Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:44:19
|
74
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:44:21
|
75
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:44:25
|
76
|
Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo
|
00:45:55
|
77
|
Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:46:04
|
78
|
Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:48:25
|
79
|
Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana
|
00:51:54
|
80
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
00:51:56
|
81
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:52:26
|
82
|
George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:53:03
|
83
|
Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:53:26
|
84
|
Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:53:35
|
85
|
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:54:47
|
86
|
Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:54:52
|
87
|
Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:55:24
|
88
|
Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:56:29
|
89
|
Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:56:41
|
90
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:57:38
|
91
|
Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:57:54
|
92
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
00:58:00
|
93
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:58:11
|
94
|
Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:58:12
|
95
|
Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:59:00
|
96
|
Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:59:07
|
97
|
Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:59:52
|
98
|
Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:59:55
|
99
|
Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
01:01:14
|
100
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
01:01:21
|
101
|
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
01:01:38
|
102
|
Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
01:02:17
|
103
|
Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo
|
01:02:17
|
104
|
Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
01:02:19
|
105
|
Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
01:02:53
|
106
|
Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
01:05:44
|
107
|
Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
01:06:41
|
108
|
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana
|
01:07:15
|
109
|
Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia
|
01:09:15
|
110
|
Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
01:17:52
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Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
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