Nicolas Breuillard wins stage 5 of Le Tour de Langkawi as Lennart Jasch keeps firm grip on overall lead in Genting Highlands queen stage

Race Results
By
Published

Breuillard takes victory ahead of Josh Burnett, with pair last remaining riders from early break, Jasch chases down third on stage

Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies) celebrates winning the queen stage of the 2026 edition of Le Tour de Langkawi
Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies) celebrates winning the queen stage in Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Jump To:

Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies) bounced back from illness earlier in Le Tour de Langkawi to claim the final summit finish of the eight-stage race, winning in the Genting Highlands on stage 5 after dropping his break companion Josh Burnett (Burgos-Burpellet BH) in the final kilometres, and holding off a chase including GC leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling).

Jasch crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Breuillard and 13 seconds back from second-placed Burnett. Neither were any threat to his overall lead, which he carved out in spectacular style on stage 2.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.