Nicolas Breuillard wins stage 5 of Le Tour de Langkawi as Lennart Jasch keeps firm grip on overall lead in Genting Highlands queen stage

Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies) bounced back from illness earlier in Le Tour de Langkawi to claim the final summit finish of the eight-stage race, winning in the Genting Highlands on stage 5 after dropping his break companion Josh Burnett (Burgos-Burpellet BH) in the final kilometres, and holding off a chase including GC leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling).

Jasch crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Breuillard and 13 seconds back from second-placed Burnett. Neither were any threat to his overall lead, which he carved out in spectacular style on stage 2.

On Thursday Jasch, also with the help of the third-place time bonus, extended his lead on Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) to 26 seconds and put Jan Castellon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA ) 42 seconds behind. It's going to now be hard to budge the first-year professional from that top spot given the flat terrain ahead.

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"The race isn't over yet but we are a big big step closer to the finish line in terms of the GC I would say," said Jasch in a post stage interview.

For Breuillard and TotalEnergies, the team of last year's overall winner Joris Delbove, it was a welcome turn of fortunes for the rider and squad. They first had to give their team leader, Jordan Jegat, over as a late replacement for the French team at the Road World Championships, then they lost a retiring Geoffrey Bouchard to a stage 1 crash and also were faced with an unwell Breuillard on the first crucial climbing stage.

More to come ...

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 5 results Pos Rider Time 1 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 3:11:26 2 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:08 3 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:21 4 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:21 5 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:23 6 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:23 7 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:31 8 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:00:38 9 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:01:29 10 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:43 11 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana 00:01:59 12 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:01:59 13 Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies 00:02:06 14 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:02:32 15 Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:02:38 16 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:02:41 17 Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:02:55 18 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:02:59 19 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:03:06 20 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:03:30 21 Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:03:42 22 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:04:11 23 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:04:28 24 Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:04:28 25 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:04:39 26 Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:04:41 27 Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:04:49 28 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:05:21 29 Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia 00:05:32 30 Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:05:32 31 Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:05:57 32 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:06:23 33 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:07:25 34 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:07:25 35 Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:07:31 36 Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:07:34 37 Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:07:38 38 Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:08:01 39 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:09:16 40 Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:09:28 41 Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:09:31 42 Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:09:45 43 Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:09:45 44 Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:09:49 45 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:10:08 46 Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:10:09 47 Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:10:19 48 Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia 00:10:25 49 Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:10:42 50 Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:10:48 51 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:10:49 52 Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:10:54 53 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 00:12:10 54 Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:13:22 55 Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure 00:13:26 56 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia 00:14:17 57 Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:15:25 58 Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:15:25 59 Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:16:51 60 Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:17:14 61 Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:18:27 62 Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:18:51 63 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:19:02 64 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:19:33 65 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:19:33 66 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:19:52 67 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:19:52 68 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:20:00 69 Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:20:28 70 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:20:28 71 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:20:28 72 Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo 00:21:01 73 Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia 00:21:04 74 Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:22:29 75 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:22:35 76 Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia 00:22:46 77 Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:23:09 78 Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana 00:23:09 79 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:23:09 80 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:23:09 81 Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:23:09 82 Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:23:09 83 Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana 00:23:09 84 Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:23:09 85 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:23:09 86 Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:23:09 87 Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:23:09 88 Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:23:09 89 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 00:23:09 90 Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 00:23:09 91 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 00:23:09 92 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:23:09 93 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:23:09 94 Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:23:14 95 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:23:34 96 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:23:34 97 Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:23:39 98 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:23:55 99 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:23:55 100 Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia 00:23:55 101 Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:24:11 102 Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:24:38 103 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:24:52 104 Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo 00:24:52 105 Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:26:41 106 George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:26:41 107 Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 00:29:18 108 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:29:18 109 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana 00:29:18 110 Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:29:18 nan Taejun Park (Kor) Kspo Row 110 - Cell 2 nan Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL Row 111 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally GC after stage 5 Pos Rider Time 1 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 18:58:33 2 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:26 3 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:42 4 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:20 5 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:01:37 6 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:55 7 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:02:56 8 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:02:58 9 Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies 00:03:25 10 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:03:30 11 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:04:03 12 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana 00:04:30 13 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:05:31 14 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:06:06 15 Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:06:10 16 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:06:14 17 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:06:45 18 Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:07:21 19 Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:07:29 20 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:08:24 21 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:09:32 22 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:09:37 23 Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:10:01 24 Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:10:46 25 Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:11:05 26 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:11:45 27 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:11:45 28 Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:11:49 29 Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia 00:12:46 30 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:13:04 31 Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:13:19 32 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:13:22 33 Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:13:39 34 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:13:45 35 Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:14:31 36 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:30 37 Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:15:36 38 Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:16:05 39 Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:17:03 40 Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:17:08 41 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:19:31 42 Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:19:49 43 Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:21:35 44 Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:22:54 45 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 00:23:37 46 Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia 00:24:02 47 Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:24:25 48 Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:25:07 49 Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:25:25 50 Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:25:39 51 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:26:21 52 Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:26:52 53 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:27:40 54 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:28:12 55 Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:29:46 56 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:30:15 57 Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:30:55 58 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:31:47 59 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:34:54 60 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:35:31 61 Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:35:41 62 Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:35:42 63 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:36:00 64 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:36:16 65 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia 00:36:48 66 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:36:55 67 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:38:26 68 Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:39:12 69 Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:40:33 70 Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure 00:41:41 71 Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:42:17 72 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 00:42:18 73 Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:44:19 74 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:44:21 75 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:44:25 76 Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo 00:45:55 77 Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:46:04 78 Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia 00:48:25 79 Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana 00:51:54 80 Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 00:51:56 81 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:52:26 82 George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:53:03 83 Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:53:26 84 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:53:35 85 Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia 00:54:47 86 Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:54:52 87 Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:55:24 88 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:56:29 89 Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:56:41 90 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:57:38 91 Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:57:54 92 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 00:58:00 93 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:58:11 94 Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana 00:58:12 95 Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:59:00 96 Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:59:07 97 Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:59:52 98 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:59:55 99 Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 01:01:14 100 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:01:21 101 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 01:01:38 102 Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 01:02:17 103 Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo 01:02:17 104 Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH 01:02:19 105 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 01:02:53 106 Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 01:05:44 107 Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 01:06:41 108 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana 01:07:15 109 Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia 01:09:15 110 Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 01:17:52