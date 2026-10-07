Joint winners, overturned results and long-lasting controversies – Some of cycling's most memorable photo finishes

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Giulio Ciccone is far from the first rider to be disgruntled by a practically too close to call photo finish

Remco Evenepoel and Giulio Ciccone at the finish of the elite men&#039;s race of the UEC European Championships 2026
The finish of the European Championships men's road race has ignited photo finish debate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Photo finishes are not a rare thing in cycling – winners are decided using finish-line technology instead of the naked eye in multiple races every year – but they're not always as controversial as they have been this week.

Usually, a finish that seems close often isn't so close when we see the official photo finish, an image produced by a high-speed camera that is positioned precisely at the line drawn on the road.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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