'A one-sided story has been told' - Picnic PostNL team owner Iwan Spekenbrink responds to allegations of 'culture of fear' within team

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'We will emerge from this stronger' - Spekenbrink addresses shortcomings in team organisation as independent investigation begins

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 04: (L-R) Warren Barguil of France and Julius van den Berg of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL compete during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 1 a 19.6km team time trial stage from Barcelona to Barcelona / #UCIWT / on July 04, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Picnic PostNL team owner Iwan Spekenbrink has spoken out following allegations of "a culture of fear" within the team, refuting the claims brought forward by an investigation conducted by Dutch media outlets NOS Sport and In De Waaier. Initially reported in October, the investigation, which heard testimony from 71 individuals employed by Picnic PostNL, alleged an "unsafe working situation."

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Spekenbrink rejected the investigation’s accusations, calling them "misleading" though he accepted that certain former employees had negative experiences, with one former coach, Adriaan Helmantel, describing the team’s organisation as "a dictatorship."

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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