Picnic PostNL team owner Iwan Spekenbrink has spoken out following allegations of "a culture of fear" within the team, refuting the claims brought forward by an investigation conducted by Dutch media outlets NOS Sport and In De Waaier. Initially reported in October, the investigation, which heard testimony from 71 individuals employed by Picnic PostNL, alleged an "unsafe working situation."

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Spekenbrink rejected the investigation’s accusations, calling them "misleading" though he accepted that certain former employees had negative experiences, with one former coach, Adriaan Helmantel, describing the team’s organisation as "a dictatorship."

"There is a group that experienced it differently," Spekenbrink stated. He references an article in which Marcel Kittel, Tom Veelers and Kirsten Wild share their experiences. "They are critical, and that is their right, but none of the three confirms the picture being painted," he said. "Yes, a number of sources have expressed that, and I regret that, because you always want a safe working environment for everyone. Nevertheless, a one-sided story has been told."

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

In his conversation with De Telegraaf, Spekenbrink also accuses journalist Thijs Zonneveld of a lack of impartiality, given his role as part of the team management at the BEAT Cycling team. “This is like having Grolsch conduct an investigation into Heineken,” he said. He went on to express disappointment that more current employees were not asked for their opinion. "When you walk through the paddock, you always see a lot of fun and camaraderie within our team," Spekenbrink stated. "Teamwork comes first for us."

Since the original story broke in October, a number of former and present riders have responded to the claims laid out in the NOS investigation, with the likes of John Degenkolb defending the team, while Martin Tusveld and Esmée Peperkamp have been among those sharing their own negative experiences of the team’s culture.

Sports director Rudi Kemna was the first in the team’s leadership to respond to the allegations, which were the conclusion of an investigation carried out over several months earlier in 2026. Kemna said he was "deeply upset" by the allegations. The team’s initial statement in response to the investigation said: "we do not recognise ourselves in the overall picture presented in the publications", but nevertheless acknowledging that "it is important to take a critical look at ourselves" in light of the reported findings. The team have since commissioned an "independent, professional investigation into our team culture".

Spekenbrink has stated, “It will take a while before we have the results of that," adding that, "We do not shy away from mistakes, because they are made by everyone, everywhere. When you read that it has really affected people, you have to be honest, because that is not pleasant. We do not want employees to leave with a bitter taste in their mouths.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The uncertainty surrounding the ongoing investigations runs concurrently with the delay in the team being issued with a WorldTour license for 2027. This is in relation to financial troubles surrounding their bike supplier Lapierre, with a replacement supplier on board but contracts awaiting finalisation, delaying submission of the relevant paperwork to the UCI.

Despite his reservations about the balanced nature of the investigation, Spekenbrink admits that some of the issues raised are worth taking into consideration, particularly the way the team approaches riders who are not used to the style of the team's approach.

“Apparently, we haven't always explained our story clearly enough upfront," he said. "We will have to do a better job of explaining how we view collaboration and sometimes say a bit sooner that it isn't a 'match'.” He offers the example of new riders looking to work with their own support staff, for example, trainers and dietitians.

Spekenbrink said that he believes in the team's ethos. “We still believe in our way of working together. Teamwork is our foundation, with mutual respect."

He concludes: “It is a difficult time right now, but we will emerge from this stronger.”

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.