Drones are increasingly being used for general deliveries like this Walmart order in Houston, Texas

Drones have been floated as delivery methods for companies such as McDonald's, Amazon, and DoorDash, and may now be on the horizon for use in anti-doping efforts in sports.

The International Testing Agency, the independent organisation responsible for most of professional cycling's anti-doping controls, announced a proof-of-concept study that supports drones as a feasible option for transporting athletes' samples over short distances to laboratories for analysis.

The peer-reviewed study, published in September, was performed in Doha, Qatar, in 2022 as part of the ITA's "Integrity in Flight" project that previously evaluated long-range sample transport over 1,000km in Alaska.

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In the Doha study, researchers collected urine, blood and dried blood spot (DBS) samples from over 20 volunteers, then performed standard Athlete Biological Passport testing, including steroid profiles, blood values and other metabolic factors either without transport or after drone flights of 5km and 20km before being tested.

The researchers found no significant differences in the results, and no changes during drone flight that would change a sample from negative to positive or vice versa.

The drone used in the study, the RigiTech Eiger, is capable of flying almost 120 km/h with a max flight distance of 100km, but can only carry 3kg, which limits the number of samples that can be transported in each flight.

Drone delivery could help solve logistical problems in prompt delivery of anti-doping controls in congested city centres, such as during the Olympic Games, or from remote areas where travel by road takes much longer than flying directly. For example, the Sallanches stage of next year's Tour de France is just 60km as the crow flies to WADA's Lausanne laboratory, but is 130km by car.

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"Innovation is essential to addressing practical challenges in anti-doping, but it must always be underpinned by robust science and the highest standards of sample integrity and chain of custody," said Benjamin Cohen, Director General of the ITA.

"Through this research, we are assessing whether drone technology can become a reliable additional option for transporting samples over long distances or across difficult terrain. The findings may also have applications beyond anti-doping, particularly in helping remote communities access laboratory and medical services more quickly and efficiently."

WADA has requirements for the prompt delivery of doping control samples, with a maximum of 60 hours if samples are kept on ice or 27 hours if the average sample temperature is 15°C.

While those times are rather generous, WADA Senior Director, Science and Medicine, Prof. Olivier Rabin supported the idea of drone deliveries when reacting to the Alaskan study.

"Transporting samples to WADA-accredited laboratories for analysis can be an expensive and logistically difficult process for Anti-Doping Organisations to ensure full integrity of the samples during the transportation phase, especially from remote or difficult-to-access areas to the laboratories.

"Modern technologies have the potential to successfully alleviate some of the challenges while not compromising quality.

"They must, of course, be robustly tested to ensure they are fully reliable and fit-for-purpose in the anti-doping context. WADA commends the ITA and its partners for seeking to innovate in this way."

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