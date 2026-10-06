UEC defends accuracy of photo finish at European Championships in response to Giulio Ciccone questioning technology

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Italian aired his frustrations on Instagram after missing out to Remco Evenepoel by the narrowest of margins

Remco Evenepoel and Team Belgium and Giulio Ciccone and Team Italy sprint at finish line to win the gold medal during the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 196.3km one day race from Ljubljana to Sencur on October 04, 2026 in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel and Giulio Ciccone sprint to the line at the UEC European Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Giulio Ciccone took to Instagram to question the photo finish, which saw him lose out on the European title to Remco Evenepoel, demanding to see "the photo finish that corresponds exactly to the actual finish line," the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC) has held firm in its response, defending the accuracy of the technology used.

The Italian pleaded to see more proof that he had fallen just millimetres short of the victory on Sunday, having led out the two-up sprint in Slovenia and only been caught on the line by Evenepoel's last-ditch bike throw. His disappointment in Šenčur turned to bewilderment 24 hours later, and he said that "in the filming where the finish line is visible, I keep seeing a dynamic that I cannot reconcile with that verdict."

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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