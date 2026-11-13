'The gap between second and first is humongous, and I've crossed that now' – Cameron Mason reflects on his breakthrough victory and that next piece of the puzzle

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Cyclingnews catches up with the Scottish star after taking the long-awaited biggest win of his career at Superprestige Niel

Great Britain&#039;s Cameron Mason is pictured in action during the men elite race of the Superprestige Niel cyclocross cycling event, Wednesday 11 November 2026, in Niel, the third race of the Superprestige competition. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Cameron Mason delighted after his victory in Niel (Image credit: Getty Images)
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On Wednesday, Cameron Mason found what he'd been looking for over a number of years: victory in a major international cyclo-cross race. Raising his arms in Niel, the 27-year-old Scot became the first British rider since Tom Pidcock in 2022 to win a round of the Superprestige series.

Mason has racked up plenty of top-fives since graduating from the U23s to the elites in 2022-2023, along with the odd podium, but in the biggest series like the World Cup or Superprestige, victory has eluded him. Until now.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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