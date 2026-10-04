UEC European Championships: Remco Evenepoel snatches photo finish victory in the elite men's race after two-man sprint

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Giulio Ciccone takes second place after opening his sprint first

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) wins the elite men&#039;s race at the 2026 UEC Road Cycling European Championships in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel delivered the goods, outsprinting Giulio Ciccone to claim the men's road race title in a photo-finish at the European Championships in Slovenia on Sunday. The Italian was the only rider to be able to stay on Evenepoel’s wheel when he attacked with 32 kilometres to go.

The two stayed together for the fifth and final ascent of Možjanca, extending their advantage as they raced toward the finish. Inside the final 10 kilometres, Evenepoel shook his head in frustration after Ciccone refused to take a turn at the front.

Evenepoel led into the final corner at 300 metres, but Ciccone used the inside line to take the front, looking like he had the win in the bag. Evenepoel responded with a powerful acceleration, and the two threw their bikes toward the line, leaving the result too close to call. Both had to wait for confirmation before Evenepoel screamed in joy, while Ciccone was left bitterly disappointed.

After his Belgian teammates controlled the race and shut down every move, Evenepoel attacked twice, sliding out on a corner following his first move, and then four kilometres later, he attacked again and powered clear with Ciccone.

Behind, Italy’s Scaroni jumped from the chase group with 14 kilometres, and held on to take the bronze medal, crossing the line 59 seconds back.

“I have to thank my teammates a lot. The race they did was exactly how we wanted to do, and it was a bit of a tricky situation. Second last time on the climb, I think I put a nice attack but I went a bit too fast in the corner and I just slid away. I think there I could have could have gone, but in the end we stayed calm and we came back to the plan. And then I put an attack just before the descent. And then I was with Cicco in the front so we worked together pretty well," Evenepoel said.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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