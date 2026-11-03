Giro d'Italia boss says motor-racing circuit sprints will improve safety, but recent Tour de France evidence suggests otherwise

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'The initiative stems from listening to athletes and teams regarding the need for safe finishes' says Luca Guercilena

Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen (R) and Lotto Dstny&#039;s Italian rider Jacopo Guarnieri recover after crashing in the final sprint near the finish line of the 4th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Dax and Nogaro, in southwestern France, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Franck FAUGERE / POOL / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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In unveiling what he described as a ‘modern’ route for the 2027 edition, the new Giro d’Italia boss Luca Guercilena highlighted a few striking details, one of which was the presence of not one, not two, but three motor racing circuits.

One of them, the iconic Monza track, will host the start of the all-important stage 15 time trial, but the other two – the Marco Simoncelli circuit on stage 4 and the Mugello circuit on stage 11 – are set to play host to big bunch sprint finishes.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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