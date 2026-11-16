Angry confrontation as final corner wipeout sees both leaders lose out on victory in Belgium's biggest beach race – Video

Timothy Dupont missed out on the race victory after a collision with Samuel Leroux

The 2026 road season may be behind us, but there's still racing drama to be had elsewhere as the winter rolls in.

Of course, the first port of call is cyclo-cross, which dominates attention in Belgium and the Netherlands up to the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Oostende in January. But there's also excitement elsewhere, as the De Panne Beach Endurance race – one of the biggest beach racing events of the winter – showed on Sunday.

Road pro Timothy Dupont (Tarteletto-Isorex) seemed all set to beat 1,000 other riders and take the big win right at the end of the race's 30th edition. That was until French racer Samuel Leroux crashed into him just metres from the finish.

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Within sight of the line, Leroux's tyres slid out as the pair rounded the final bend of the race, which was off the sand and on a brick surface. Dupont had the lead on the outside, but Leroux was taking a tighter line on the inside and went sliding into his rival, taking them both out.

The collision spelt disaster for the pair, with neither able to remount quickly enough to complete the final metres and win. Instead, another Belgian, Jasper Dejaegher, picked his way through the mess to nip through and take an unexpected victory.

Behind him, the recriminations started as Dupont stood up to confront Leroux, forcefully jabbing his competitor in the chest in a brief coming together that only compounded the pair's embarrassment.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, race winner Dejaegher wasn't overly proud of the outcome, either, the 25-year-old saying, "I don't want to win like this."

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Dupont later placed the blame on Leroux for the spill. "It's a shame that I have to lose in such a way," he said, according to WielerFlits.

"Leroux simply didn’t brake. With sand on the tyres, something like that leads to disaster. He crashed and took my rear wheel with him. A pity, because I was safe through the corner. This defeat, therefore, feels very bitter, because I had plenty of time left."

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