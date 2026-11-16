Angry confrontation as final corner wipeout sees both leaders lose out on victory in Belgium's biggest beach race – Video

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Collision between Samuel Leroux and Timothy Dupont sees Belgian miss the win in Panne Beach Endurance

ROOSDAAL, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 21: Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Tarteletto - Isorex prior to the 22nd Gooikse Pijl 2025 a 195.8km one day race from Roosdaal to Strijland on September 21, 2025 in Roosdaal, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Timothy Dupont missed out on the race victory after a collision with Samuel Leroux (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 road season may be behind us, but there's still racing drama to be had elsewhere as the winter rolls in.

Of course, the first port of call is cyclo-cross, which dominates attention in Belgium and the Netherlands up to the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Oostende in January. But there's also excitement elsewhere, as the De Panne Beach Endurance race – one of the biggest beach racing events of the winter – showed on Sunday.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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