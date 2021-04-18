Wout van Aert wins Amstel Gold Race in photo finish
By Cyclingnews
Tom Pidcock and Max Schachmann complete sprint for final podium spots
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory in Amstel Gold Race after a photo finish sprint against Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third after the trio broke clear inside the final 15km of the race and held off a frantic chase from the remnants of the peloton.
The winning break formed after a series of aggressive attacks from the main contenders, and with Ineos Grenadiers briefly posting three riders in a key move before Pidcock attacked and was quickly joined by Schachmann and Van Aert. The trio worked well together but eased up with 1,000 metres to go with Van Aert opening the sprint with 200m remaining.
It looked as though the Belgian was beginning to fade as Pidcock came around his cycle-cross rival inside the final 75m but Van Aert found an extra gear just when he needed it most to take a narrow victory. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) won the sprint for fourth.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|5:03:27
|2
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wout van Aert wins Amstel Gold Race in photo finishTom Pidcock and Max Schachmann complete sprint for final podium spots
-
Tom Dumoulin makes guest appearance at Amstel Gold RaceDutchman remains on the sidelines
-
Mark Cavendish wins final stage of Tour of TurkeyJosé Manuel Díaz secures overall victory in Kusadasi
-
Marianne Vos wins Amstel Gold Race Ladies EditionVollering and Van Vleuten complete podium
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.