Wout van Aert wins Amstel Gold Race in photo finish

By

Tom Pidcock and Max Schachmann complete sprint for final podium spots

Image 1 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Arrival Sprint Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins in photo finish (on right side) over Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty)
Image 2 of 22

Amstel Gold Race 2021 - 55th Edition - Valkenburg - Berg en Terblijt 218,6 km - 18/04/2021 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - Tom Pidcock (GBR - Ineos Grenadiers) - Maximilian Schachmann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Davy Rietbergen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Wout van Aert (right) takes win at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

On the final climb with less than 7km to go, leading trio is Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers surges to front with Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Heading to final lap has Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) riding with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Ide Schelling of Netherlands and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Attack Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe gives it a go out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Florian Sénéchal of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Dylan van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers head to finish in Berg en Terblijt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Jan Bakelants of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Dorian Godon of France and Team AG2R Citren Team Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Dorian Godon of Team AG2R Citroën Team and Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 The peloton during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Windmill Flag Landscape Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Amstel Gold Race in 2021 - 219km, 38 hills, over 3,000 metres of climbing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Dorian Godon of France and Team AG2R Citren Team during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Dorian Godon and Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Anthony Perez of Team Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Michael Gogl of Austria and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Michael Gogl of Qhubeka Assos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Eddie Dunbar and Thomas Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Paul Martens of Germany and Team Jumbo Visma during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Paul Martens of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Start Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Start for Simon Clarke of Qhubeka Assos during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Start Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and Team AG2R Citren Team during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Bob Jungels of Team AG2R Citroën Team at the start of Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Start Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Start Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 22

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Alex Howes of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alex Howes of EF Education-Nippo was part of an early break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 22

Tom Dumoulin was a welcome presence at Amstel Gold Race.

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands stops at race to check on his Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Getty)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory in Amstel Gold Race after a photo finish sprint against Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third after the trio broke clear inside the final 15km of the race and held off a frantic chase from the remnants of the peloton.

The winning break formed after a series of aggressive attacks from the main contenders, and with Ineos Grenadiers briefly posting three riders in a key move before Pidcock attacked and was quickly joined by Schachmann and Van Aert. The trio worked well together but eased up with 1,000 metres to go with Van Aert opening the sprint with 200m remaining. 

It looked as though the Belgian was beginning to fade as Pidcock came around his cycle-cross rival inside the final 75m but Van Aert found an extra gear just when he needed it most to take a narrow victory. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) won the sprint for fourth.

Provisional results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5:03:27
2Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal

