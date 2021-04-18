Wout van Aert wins Amstel Gold Race in photo finish

Image 1 of 22 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins in photo finish (on right side) over Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty) Image 2 of 22 Wout van Aert (right) takes win at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 On the final climb with less than 7km to go, leading trio is Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 22 Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers surges to front with Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 22 Heading to final lap has Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) riding with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe gives it a go out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 Florian Sénéchal of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Dylan van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers head to finish in Berg en Terblijt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Dorian Godon of Team AG2R Citroën Team and Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 Amstel Gold Race in 2021 - 219km, 38 hills, over 3,000 metres of climbing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 22 Dorian Godon and Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 Anthony Perez of Team Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 Michael Gogl of Qhubeka Assos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 22 Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 22 Eddie Dunbar and Thomas Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 22 Paul Martens of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 Start for Simon Clarke of Qhubeka Assos during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 22 Bob Jungels of Team AG2R Citroën Team at the start of Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 22 Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 22 Alex Howes of EF Education-Nippo was part of an early break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 22 Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands stops at race to check on his Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Getty)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory in Amstel Gold Race after a photo finish sprint against Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third after the trio broke clear inside the final 15km of the race and held off a frantic chase from the remnants of the peloton.

The winning break formed after a series of aggressive attacks from the main contenders, and with Ineos Grenadiers briefly posting three riders in a key move before Pidcock attacked and was quickly joined by Schachmann and Van Aert. The trio worked well together but eased up with 1,000 metres to go with Van Aert opening the sprint with 200m remaining.

It looked as though the Belgian was beginning to fade as Pidcock came around his cycle-cross rival inside the final 75m but Van Aert found an extra gear just when he needed it most to take a narrow victory. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) won the sprint for fourth.