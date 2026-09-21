Swipe to scroll horizontally Date October 13-18, 2026 Start location Chongzuo Finish location NongLa Distance 1,043km Previous edition Tour of Guangxi 2025 2025 winner Paul Double (Jayco AlUla)

Tour of Guangxi 2026 information

The six-day Tour of Guangxi, launched in 2017, is China's only men's WorldTour race, and closes out the WorldTour season in 2026, coming just after the final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia.

Held across six stages in the Guangxi region in southern China, the race often features a real mixture of terrain and challenges, with plenty of sprint opportunities but also harder days where a climber can make an assault on the GC.

Whilst not the most prestigious event in itself, the Tour of Guangxi offers an important points-scoring opportunity for many teams, and a chance for riders to take an all-important WorldTour victory. Other riders use the race as a way to kick off their training for the following year with a week of tough racing in China.

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This year's edition has attracted some strong names, with Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) set to start alongside a gamut of sprinters that includes Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

See all the Tour of Guangxi past winners since the race started in 2017.

Tour of Guangxi 2026 route

The 2026 Tour of Guangxi route features a variety of challenging stages, starting with a stage that starts and finishes in Chongzuo, all leading to the hardest final stage finishing in NongLa.

Stage 1: Chongzuo – Chongzuo (149.4km)

Chongzuo – Chongzuo (149.4km) Stage 2: Chongzuo – Jingxi (179.7km)

Chongzuo – Jingxi (179.7km) Stage 3: Jingxi – Bama (212.3km)

Jingxi – Bama (212.3km) Stage 4: Bama – Tian'e (165.7km)

Bama – Tian'e (165.7km) Stage 5: Jinchengjiang – Yizhou (170.1km)

Jinchengjiang – Yizhou (170.1km) Stage 6: Yizhou – NongLa (165.8km)

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