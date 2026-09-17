Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier wins again by country mile on stage 2

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French sprinter extends race lead

Magnier wearing the yellow jersey in the Volta ao Algarve in February
Paul Magnier (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won once again on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia, prevailing in a bunch sprint in Liptovskŷ Mikuláš and extending his overall race lead.

The Frenchman beat Thomas Capra (Bahrain Victorious Development Team) and Simon Vaníček (ATT Investments) to the line at the end of the 186.8km stage to score his 10th victory of the 2026 season.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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