Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier wins again by country mile on stage 2

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won once again on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia, prevailing in a bunch sprint in Liptovskŷ Mikuláš and extending his overall race lead.

The Frenchman beat Thomas Capra (Bahrain Victorious Development Team) and Simon Vaníček (ATT Investments) to the line at the end of the 186.8km stage to score his 10th victory of the 2026 season.

The sprint came after the day's early breakaway was caught 16km from the line. Carl Kagevi (Lucky Sport), Martin Bárta (ATT Investments), and Zsombor Palumby (United Shipping) had been out in the move all day, racing to a lead of three minutes before they were brought back.

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From there, the sprinter's teams took over, with Soudal-QuickStep and Groupama-FDJ United leading the way to the finale.

"It's always special to take a victory," Magnier said. "It was a hard day to control, so I want to thank my teammates for doing a perfect job. On top of that, they brought me in a perfect position just before the last corner, which was very important in the final outcome.

"I'm proud also to continue with the yellow jersey on my shoulders, it's always beautiful to lead a stage race."

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 4:40:21 2 Thomas Capra (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Development Team Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Šimon Vaníček (Cze) Att Investments Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Cofidis Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Att Investments Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Szymon Ilski (Pol) Voster Team Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Stefan Verhoeff (Ned) Universe Cycling Team Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali- Repsol Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Giacomo Villa (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 9 - Cell 2

General classification after stage 2