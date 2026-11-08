Singapore Criterium: Isaac Del Toro takes surprise solo win as the sprinters miss out

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Paul Seixas finishes second with Søren Warenskjold third

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) wins the 15th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2026 on September 13, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Isaac del Toro continued his battle with rival Paul Seixas on Sunday, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider taking a surprise solo win in the Singapore Criterium.

Both he and Sexas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) had been part of a four man group which escaped the bunch on the 23rd of 25 laps around the city. As the final lap approached, the Mexican champion simply rode off the front of that group, holding Seixas a few seconds behind him until the line.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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