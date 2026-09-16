Chrono Féminin de Gatineau: Marlen Reusser smashes individual time trial showing strong form ahead of Worlds

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Reigning World Champion beats Lidl-Trek teammates Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Lauretta Hanson

Marlen Reusser time trialling
Marlen Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Marlen Reusser (Movistar) smashed the one-day individual time trial event at the Chrono Féminin de Gatineau on Wednesday, showing top form as she heads into the UCI Road World Championships.

Reusser is the reigning time trial World Champion and will line up next Sunday in an attempt to defend her title in Montreal.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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