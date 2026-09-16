Chrono Féminin de Gatineau: Marlen Reusser smashes individual time trial showing strong form ahead of Worlds

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) smashed the one-day individual time trial event at the Chrono Féminin de Gatineau on Wednesday, showing top form as she heads into the UCI Road World Championships.

Reusser is the reigning time trial World Champion and will line up next Sunday in an attempt to defend her title in Montreal.

In Gatineau, Reusser covered the 20.4km course in a winning time of 25:23, beating runner-up Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek) by 43 seconds and third-placed Lauretta Hanson, also Lidl-Trek, by 1:17.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Time 1 Marlen Reusser (Sui) Swiss Cycling 0:25:23 2 Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:00:43 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:01:17 4 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:01:32 5 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:01:42 6 Ava Holmgren (Can) Canada U23 0:01:47 7 Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Finland 0:02:08 8 Tabea Huys (Aut) Tirol Women Cycling 0:02:08 9 Jasmin Liechti (Sui) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:02:09 10 Georgia Baker (Aus) Swiss Cycling 0:02:11 11 Wilma Aintila (Fin) Finland 0:02:19 12 Alison Jackson (Can) Canada 0:02:23 13 Jamie Chapman (Aus) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment 0:02:24 14 Julie Lacourciere (Can) Canada 0:02:36 15 Jorja Bond (Usa) CCB p/b Levine Law Group 0:02:42 16 Mara Winter (Sui) Swiss Cycling 0:02:50 17 Alyssa Sarkisov (Usa) CCB p/b Levine Law Group 0:02:51 18 Katherine Sarkisov (Usa) CCB p/b Levine Law Group 0:02:55 19 Kylee Hanel (Usa) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment 0:03:12 20 Addison Frank (Usa) Passion Project 0:03:21 21 Jazmine Lavergne (Can) Team Abadie Magnan 0:03:25 22 Emily Driedger (Can) The Cyclery Racing 0:03:34 23 Andrea Buttine (Usa) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:03:41 24 Sara Youmans (Usa) Orion Racing 0:03:47 25 Amaia Ervin-Arambarri (Usa) Milton Revolution Racing 0:04:02 26 Mairen Lawson (Usa) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment 0:04:03 27 Taylor Tompkins (Can) Milton Revolution Racing 0:04:17 28 Alexandra Volstad (Can) Canada U23 0:04:17 29 Clemence Cousineau (Can) Canada U23 0:04:23 30 Nadiya Linde-Elmhirst (Can) Team Abadie Magnan 0:04:32 31 Mathilde Huot (Can) Team Abadie Magnan 0:04:51 32 Coralie Houde (Can) Les Régis p/b GROUPE AUTOMAX 0:05:15 33 Gergana Stoyanova (Bul) Bulgaria 0:05:23 34 Melinda Barnes (Usa) United Cycling 0:05:44 35 Leslie Timm (Usa) United Cycling 0:06:23 36 Eva Gabelier (Can) Dynamiks 0:06:35 37 Ashton Thomson (Can) Milton Revolution Racing 0:06:37 38 Cadie Geertsema (Can) The Cyclery Racing 0:07:12 39 Gabrielle Fox (Can) Dynamiks 0:07:51