Grand Prix de Wallonie: 20-year-old Aubin Sparfel takes a career-best victory catching a late break on the line

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Romain Grégoire was second and Milan Fretin third as the French dominate in Belgium

Aubin Sparfel (Decathlon CMA CGM) wins the Gp de Wallonie in Namur. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Aubin Sparfel celebrates victory in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Decathlon CMA CGM’s youngster Aubin Sparfel won the Grand Prix de Wallonie on Wednesday, triumphing in a long-range and very close sprint ahead of French champion Roman Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ United).

Guesting for the WorldTour team from the development squad, the 20-year-old led the charge, bridging to a two-man leading group, teammate Paul Lapeira, with around 300 metres to go, coming over the top of Grégoire – who was already sprinting – with a handful of metres remaining.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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