Isaac del Toro announces himself as rainbow jersey favourite with Grand Prix de Montréal victory

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UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider outsprints Paul Seixas in one-day WorldTour race

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 13: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG (R) celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM Team (L) during the 15th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2026 a 214.4km one day race from Montreal to Montreal / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
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Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) announced his place as a major favourite for the upcoming World Championships after claiming victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday.

Held on the same course as the elite men's road race Worlds course set to take place on September 27, Del Toro attacked his rival Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) with 300 metres to go on the uphill drag to the finish line to take the prestigious victory.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

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Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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