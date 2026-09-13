Isaac del Toro announces himself as rainbow jersey favourite with Grand Prix de Montréal victory
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider outsprints Paul Seixas in one-day WorldTour race
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) announced his place as a major favourite for the upcoming World Championships after claiming victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday.
Held on the same course as the elite men's road race Worlds course set to take place on September 27, Del Toro attacked his rival Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) with 300 metres to go on the uphill drag to the finish line to take the prestigious victory.
The pair had cleared a reshuffling breakaway on the last lap and traded pulls all the way to the finish. Seixas led the way onto the Avenue du Parc and into the last 500 metres of the race, but Del Toro launched his sprint just 300 metres out and crossed the line first.
"We tried to have numbers in the final. At the end, we got pretty much a good situation for us; they just put me in the place to try to fight for the victory," Del Toro said.
"I'm super proud to have these guys around me. They support me so much, and I feel glad to be on the team with them, and this is thanks to them."
Behind them, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) outsprinted his compatriot Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) to secure the last spot on the podium.
Peloton tackles pre-Worlds test in Mount Royal circuit
Rolling out of the start under damp but mild conditions for 214km of racing, the attacks started as soon as the flag was dropped in Montréal, and after a few moves went and were caught, it didn't take long for one to stick.
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It was Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany Ineos) and Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) who got away on the first lap and built a gap, soon joined by seven chasers to make it nine in the lead: Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep), Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla), Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar), Robbe Dhondt (Picnic PostNL), Robin Carpenter, Kieran Haug (both Modern Adventure) and Canadian national champion Jérôme Gauthier (Canada).
By the end of the second lap, the leaders had a gap of a minute, and at first, UAE Team Emirates-XRG seemed to want to limit the gap, but eventually the peloton settled and slowed, and the gap grew to three minutes.
The calm didn't last for all that long, though, and soon the peloton were setting a high pace again, bringing the gap down to 1:30 after only five laps with UAE, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Pinarello-Q36.5 and Decathlon CMA CGM all contributing to the pace-setting.
With 135km to go – still 10 laps – the gap dropped back below a minute for the first time, and it became clear that the break's day out front would be cut relatively short. The eighth time up the Côte Camilien-Houde eventually spelled the end, and despite their best efforts, all nine riders had been caught with 107km to go, a big final pull from Lidl-Trek sealing the deal.
This meant there was something of a reset starting the ninth lap, with Lidl-Trek coming to the fore to open up the next phase of racing. There was a brief respite as the peloton got a handle on things, but the counter-attacks started again quickly, with Lidl once again the animators: first Derek Gee-West got away in a group of four, and then when they were caught, Juan Ayuso and Michael Leonard (EF Education-EasyPost) escaped the bunch.
This pair built a better lead than the Gee-West group had, pulling out a 30-second gap over the next two laps, and they were joined by Maximilian Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep) with 65km to go. Despite now being three in front, they still held only a relatively small gap, with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe taking up the role of chasing behind and keeping the break in check.
At the back, every lap saw riders dropped, and with the circuit nature of the race, many of them pulled out as they went through the finish line.
With 53km to go, on the Côte Camilien-Houde, Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike) was the next rider to try to bridge the leaders, despite the gap now shrinking to closer to 10 seconds on the climb. As a result, he did just about make it to the leaders, but they were caught by attackers from the bunch just moments later over the top of the climb.
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) used the catch to make his move, linking up with Leonard and pulling out a small group with Kelderman, Schachmann and Ayuso, but also Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). This group of seven had a small gap, with the peloton easing the chase as most of the main interested teams were represented in front.
By this point, going into the final three and a half laps, the bunch had shrunk substantially, now comprising fewer than 40 riders as Red Bull kept things under control – not chasing, as Van Gils was up the road, but keeping the pace ticking over as the break built a 30-second gap. Sensing that this group was dangerous, Decathlon CMA CGM soon stepped in to chase as the main team without a rider up front.
With 41km to go, a crash in the bunch saw Gee-West, Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos), Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike), Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) and Clément Braz Afonso (Groupama-FDJ United) hit the tarmac heavily on a flat part of the course. Braz Afonso remounted and was able to carry on quickly, and Lemmen got up to ride to the support zone and climb off, but the others stayed sat on the ground for longer.
Up ahead, the break hit the climb again, and it was time for Healy to push the pace, putting Ayuso out the back of the break.
Van Gils was the only rider who could follow the Irishman's acceleration, and the pair were joined by Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). The trio gained 30 seconds on the reduced field with just 25km remaining.
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) surged from the group on the Côte Camilien-Houde, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in tow. Their efforts were short-lived as the field quickly reeled them back in.
McNulty surged again, bridging across with his teammate Isaac del Toro, and rivals Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) and Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling). They reconnected with Yates, but by then Healy had gone solo.
Healy held a slim 12-second lead as he entered the last lap, with the chase group behind him reshuffling to include Grand Prix de Québec winner Remco Evenepoel, along with Alex Boudin (EF Education-EasyPost).
As Healy was caught, a new front duo formed with Seixas and Del Toro on the descent, and the pair pushed their lead out to more than 25 seconds inside 10km to go. Behind them, McNulty, Yates, Evenepoel, Ciccone, Eulálio, Healy, Baudin and Pidcock.
The victory was certainly to come between these two riders, who carried 45 seconds into the last four kilometres on the fast descent back toward the finish. Seixas put in one big attack but could not rid Del Toro.
The pair then swapped pulls all the way into the final two corners and back on to the Avenue du Parc. Seixas led them into 500 metres to go along the left side of the road, up against the fencing.
But Del Toro launched his attack wide and to the right, opening a gap on the uphill drag to the finish line, and claimed the victory.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Isaac Del Toro (Mex)
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
5:13:16
|
2
|
Paul Seixas (Fra)
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
5:13:16
|
3
|
Brandon McNulty (USA)
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
+0:00:27
|
4
|
Quinn Simmons (USA)
|
Lidl-Trek
|
+0:00:30
|
5
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
+0:00:35
|
6
|
Tom Pidcock (GBR)
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:36
|
7
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
|
Lidl-Trek
|
+0:00:36
|
8
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por)
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
+0:00:36
|
9
|
Ben Healy (Irl)
|
Bahrain-Victorious
|
+0:00:39
|
10
|
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel)
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
+0:00:39
|
11
|
Alex Baudin (Fra)
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
+0:00:42
|
12
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|
XDS Astana Team
|
+0:00:43
|
13
|
Adam Yates (GBR)
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
+0:00:55
|
14
|
Riley Sheehan (USA)
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
+0:01:16
|
15
|
Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu)
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
+0:01:27
|
16
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita)
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
+0:01:27
|
17
|
Andrew August (USA)
|
Netcompany INEOS
|
+0:01:27
|
18
|
Michael Woods (Can)
|
Canada
|
+0:01:27
|
19
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva (Uru)
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:01:27
|
20
|
Matteo Jorgenson (USA)
|
XDS Astana Team
|
+0:01:27
|
21
|
Tim Wellens (Bel)
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
+0:01:35
|
22
|
Alexander Kamp (Den)
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:01:55
|
23
|
Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita)
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
+0:02:13
|
24
|
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra)
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
+0:02:13
|
25
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned)
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
+0:02:13
|
26
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:02:17
|
27
|
Marc Hirschi (Sui)
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:02:20
|
28
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
+0:02:26
|
29
|
Toms Skujiņš (Lat)
|
Lidl-Trek
|
+0:03:52
|
30
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra)
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
+0:03:52
|
31
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger)
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
+0:03:52
|
32
|
Nelson Oliveira (Por)
|
Movistar Team
|
+0:03:52
|
33
|
Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:03:54
|
34
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
+0:03:58
|
35
|
Alessandro Borgo (Ita)
|
Bahrain-Victorious
|
+0:04:52
|
36
|
Mauro Schmid (Sui)
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
+0:04:52
|
37
|
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel)
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
+0:04:52
|
38
|
Jan Tratnik (Slo)
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
+0:04:52
|
39
|
Anthon Charmig (Den)
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:06:24
|
40
|
Pelayo Sánchez (Esp)
|
Movistar Team
|
+0:07:44
|
41
|
Warren Barguil (Fra)
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:08:25
|
42
|
Corbin Strong (NZL)
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
+0:08:25
|
43
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra)
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
+0:08:25
|
44
|
Sergio Higuita (Col)
|
XDS Astana Team
|
+0:08:25
|
45
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra)
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
+0:08:25
|
46
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger)
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
+0:09:21
|
47
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita)
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
+0:09:21
|
48
|
Anders Skaarseth (Nor)
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:09:21
|
49
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can)
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:13:25
|
50
|
Florian Stork (Ger)
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:13:25
|
51
|
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
+0:13:25
|
52
|
Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
+0:13:25
|
53
|
Johan Jacobs (Sui)
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
+0:13:25
|
54
|
Michael Matthews (Aus)
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
+0:15:43
|
55
|
Alec Segaert (Bel)
|
Bahrain-Victorious
|
+0:16:27
|
56
|
Harold Martín López (Ecu)
|
XDS Astana Team
|
+0:16:27
|
57
|
Robin Donzé (Sui)
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:21:06
|
58
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut)
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
+0:21:06
|
59
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger)
|
Movistar Team
|
+0:21:06
|
DNF
|
Noa Isidore (Fra)
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra)
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Stefan Bissegger (Sui)
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen (Den)
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Kaden Groves (Aus)
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
-
|
DNF
|
Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
-
|
DNF
|
Aaron Dockx (Bel)
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
-
|
DNF
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel)
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
-
|
DNF
|
Henri Uhlig (Ger)
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
-
|
DNF
|
Ewen Costiou (Fra)
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
-
|
DNF
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra)
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
-
|
DNF
|
Clément Russo (Fra)
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
-
|
DNF
|
Robert Donaldson (GBR)
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
-
|
DNF
|
Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
-
|
DNF
|
Anders Foldager (Den)
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
-
|
DNF
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut)
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
-
|
DNF
|
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den)
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
-
|
DNF
|
Felix Großschartner (Aut)
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
-
|
DNF
|
Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
-
|
DNF
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp)
|
Lidl-Trek
|
-
|
DNF
|
Sam Oomen (Ned)
|
Lidl-Trek
|
-
|
DNF
|
Derek Gee-West (Can)
|
Lidl-Trek
|
-
|
DNF
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita)
|
Lidl-Trek
|
-
|
DNF
|
Aaron Gate (NZL)
|
XDS Astana Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Arjen Livyns (Bel)
|
XDS Astana Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|
XDS Astana Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Mark Donovan (GBR)
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Damien Howson (Aus)
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel)
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Steff Cras (Bel)
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
-
|
DNF
|
Casper Pedersen (Den)
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
-
|
DNF
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel)
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
-
|
DNF
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel)
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
-
|
DNF
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
-
|
DNF
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
-
|
DNF
|
Tim Rex (Bel)
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
-
|
DNF
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned)
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
-
|
DNF
|
Frank van den Broek (Ned)
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
-
|
DNF
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel)
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
-
|
DNF
|
Alexy Faure Prost (Fra)
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
-
|
DNF
|
James Knox (GBR)
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
-
|
DNF
|
Tim Naberman (Ned)
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
-
|
DNF
|
Sean Flynn (GBR)
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
-
|
DNF
|
Emil Herzog (Ger)
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
-
|
DNF
|
Nico Denz (Ger)
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
-
|
DNF
|
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
-
|
DNF
|
Ådne Holter (Nor)
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
-
|
DNF
|
Storm Ingebrigtsen (Nor)
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
-
|
DNF
|
Tobias Svarre (Den)
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
-
|
DNF
|
Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|
Netcompany INEOS
|
-
|
DNF
|
Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|
Netcompany INEOS
|
-
|
DNF
|
Artem Shmidt (USA)
|
Netcompany INEOS
|
-
|
DNF
|
Tobias Foss (Nor)
|
Netcompany INEOS
|
-
|
DNF
|
Brandon Smith Rivera (Col)
|
Netcompany INEOS
|
-
|
DNF
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|
Netcompany INEOS
|
-
|
DNF
|
Jérôme Gauthier (Can)
|
Canada
|
-
|
DNF
|
Samuel Couture (Can)
|
Canada
|
-
|
DNF
|
Jacob Roy (Can)
|
Canada
|
-
|
DNF
|
Gabriel Seguin (Can)
|
Canada
|
-
|
DNF
|
Adam Smith (Can)
|
Canada
|
-
|
DNF
|
Jonas Walton (Can)
|
Canada
|
-
|
DNF
|
Manlio Moro (Ita)
|
Movistar Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Pavel Novák (Cze)
|
Movistar Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Davide Formolo (Ita)
|
Movistar Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol)
|
Movistar Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
-
|
DNF
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel)
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
-
|
DNF
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger)
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
-
|
DNF
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can)
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Pier-André Côté (Can)
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr)
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita)
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Dion Smith (NZL)
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Ita)
|
Bahrain-Victorious
|
-
|
DNF
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|
Bahrain-Victorious
|
-
|
DNF
|
Robert Stannard (Aus)
|
Bahrain-Victorious
|
-
|
DNF
|
Oliver Stockwell (GBR)
|
Bahrain-Victorious
|
-
|
DNF
|
Kasper Asgreen (Den)
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
-
|
DNF
|
Sean Quinn (USA)
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
-
|
DNF
|
Luke Lamperti (USA)
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
-
|
DNF
|
Colby Simmons (USA)
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
-
|
DNF
|
Michael Leonard (Can)
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
-
|
DNF
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den)
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu)
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Yannis Voisard (Sui)
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Luc Wirtgen (Lux)
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Ben Oliver (NZL)
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
-
|
DNF
|
Robin Carpenter (USA)
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
-
|
DNF
|
Samuel Boardman (USA)
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
-
|
DNF
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA)
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
-
|
DNF
|
Kieran Haug (USA)
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
-
|
DNF
|
Byron Munton (RSA)
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
-
|
DNF
|
Riley Pickrell (Can)
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
-
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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