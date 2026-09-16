La Vuelta was easily the best Grand Tour of the season, now a wide-open Worlds awaits – Sean Kelly's Vuelta column

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The Irishman reflects on a pulsating edition of the Spanish Grand Tour, and looks ahead to a fascinating edition of the Road World Championships

Enric Mas is raised up by his Movistar teammates on the final podium. Sean Kelly&#039;s profile image (left).
Enric Mas rose to the occasion and delivered Movistar a first Grand Tour since 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

So much happened at this year's Vuelta a España, and it was such a race that it's hard to know where to start this week's column. But I suppose it should be at the top step of the podium with Enric Mas. The way he rode La Vuelta was unbelievable; he seemed to strike the best vein of form in his life. The Mallorcan looked incredibly controlled on the mountaintop finishes, taking time when he needed to across the second half of the race. We always talk about Movistar and that they can be a disaster of a team at times, but my God, once they got the red jersey within their ranks, the whole team stepped up and performed differently.

I think Mas' victory will definitely give them a kick up the backside as a team. The sports directors will be saying, 'this is what we should have been doing for the last couple of years' – they've been in a bit of a drought since Alejandro Valverde left, and although they have the riders, they just haven't been getting the results they should have been. Of course, Mas himself has had tricky periods, with his injury and operation, but when you see what they're capable of at this Vuelta, then you have to ask, where was that before?

Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly

"King Kelly", the greatest Irish cyclist to have graced the peloton, brought the Emerald Isle to the fore alongside compatriot Stephen Roche in the 1980s. Points winner at the Tour de France four times, GC in the 1988 Vuelta, and a record-breaking seven consecutive wins at Paris-Nice feature during his glittering career – alongside double victories at Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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