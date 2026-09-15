'I was surprised as well' - Movistar general manager Eusebio Unzué analyses Enric Mas' unexpected but welcome victory in Vuelta a España

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Veteran manager celebrates fifth Vuelta for team he co-created in 1980

2026 Vuelta a España: Movistar celebrate the victory of Enric Mas
2026 Vuelta a España: Movistar celebrate the victory of Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The barricades from the Vuelta a España's final stage have been cleared away in Granada now, and the water in the fountain in the Paseo del Salón boulevard where the final victory celebrations took place is no longer tinged with red dye to reflect the colour of the Vuelta leader's jersey.

But the consequences of a race won by Enric Mas in the least expected circumstances - following a crash-out by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) - has brought a fresh Grand Tour triumph to Movistar, and will take much longer to be fully absorbed.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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