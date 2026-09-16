Tour de Luxembourg: Mathieu van der Poel recovers from a foiled late-race attack to instead claim sprint victory on stage 1

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Alpecin-Premier Tech rider takes first leader's jersey in five-day race

Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 1 at the Tour de Luxembourg
Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 1 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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