Tour de Luxembourg: Mathieu van der Poel recovers from a foiled late-race attack to instead claim sprint victory on stage 1

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) won the opening stage at the Tour de Luxembourg, beating Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) in an uphill sprint to the finish line in Luxembourg-Fëschmaart.

Van der Poel was part of a late-race attack alongside Eike Behrens (Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur) with 11km to go that was caught in the closing kilometres of the stage. However, Van der Poel had enough left in the tank to launch his sprint from 500 metres out and take the stage victory.

The Dutchman's victory earned him the event's first leader's jersey of the five-day race, and he now leads the overall classification by four seconds over Gautherat and six seconds over Van den Berg heading into the second stage on Thursday.

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Mathieu van der Poel in a late-race breakaway with 4km to go at the Tour de Luxembourg's opening stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton competed in a 157.5km from Luxembourg-Knuedler to Luxembourg-Fëschmaart on the opening stage tackling four climbs over the Montée de Niklosbierg, Côte de Bourscheid, Côte de Eschdorf and lastly the Côte de Stafelter.

Six riders formed an early breakaway that included Noé Ury (Storck-MRW Bau), Jonathan Malte Rottmann (Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur), Malte Hellerup (ColoQuick), Ruud Junior Nagengast (Metec-SOLARWATT p/b Mantel), Fábio Costa (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) and Cole Kessler (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling).

Rottmann took full points on the first ascent, Montée de Niklosbierg, as the leaders gained just over two minutes on the main field.

By the time they reached the next ascent, Côte de Bourscheid, Hellerup took the points over the top, but four riders were distanced from the move, leaving only himself and Costa out front with a minute lead over the Côte de Eschdorf and into the final third of the stage.

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Fabio Costa and Malte Hellerup in the breakaway at the Tour de Luxembourg during the opening stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost and Lidl-Trek set the pace at the front of the field; the gap closed completely with 12km remaining over the Côte de Stafelter.

Van der Poel launched out of the field with 11km to go and was later joined by Behrens, but the pair were reeled back in at the 4km-to-go mark.

With the field together heading into the final sprint, Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) launched a long-range attack, but Van der Poel countered with 500 metres to go and held off the field for the win.

Mathieu van der Poel celebrates on the podium as the stage 1 winner of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:45:42 2 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:00 3 Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:0:00 4 Per Strand Hagenes (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:02 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:0:02 6 Axel Mariault (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:0:02 7 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:0:02 8 Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:02 9 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:02 10 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:02 11 Morten Nørtoft (Den) Team Coloquick 0:0:06 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:0:06 13 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:0:06 14 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:06 15 Maxime Vezie (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:0:06 16 Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:0:06 17 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:06 18 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:06 19 Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:0:06 20 Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:0:06 21 Lenaic Langella (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:0:06 22 Moritz Mauss (Ger) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z 0:0:06 23 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep 0:0:06 24 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:0:06 25 Conrad Haugsted (Den) Team Coloquick 0:0:06 26 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:0:06 27 Oscar Rota Rus (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:0:06 28 Menno Huising (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:06 29 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:0:06 30 David Dominguez Vilchez (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:0:06 31 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:0:19 32 Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:0:19 33 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:22 34 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:0:26 35 Noah Ramsay (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team 0:0:29 36 Eike Behrens (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:0:32 37 Gauthier Servranckx (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 0:0:32 38 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg 0:0:54 39 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep 0:1:01 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:1:01 41 Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:1:03 42 Leo William Hayter (GBr) Modern Adventure 0:1:25 43 Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:1:25 44 Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:1:26 45 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:1:26 46 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure 0:1:26 47 Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:1:28 48 Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Den) Team Coloquick 0:1:28 49 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:1:28 50 Larry Valvasori (Lux) Luxembourg 0:1:28 51 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:31 52 Pietro Mattio (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:31 53 Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure 0:1:31 54 Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:1:31 55 Théophile Vassal (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Development Team 0:1:31 56 Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:1:31 57 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:34 58 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:1:34 59 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:34 60 Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:1:34 61 Fausto Valentin Penna (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:1:34 62 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek 0:1:34 63 Pedro Silva (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:1:43 64 Milan van den Haute (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:2:41 65 Danijel Agricola (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:2:41 66 Bart Kortleve (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:2:41 67 Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:2:41 68 Rúben Rodrigues (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:3:13 69 Timo Kielich (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:3:23 70 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:3:30 71 Magnus Carstensen (Den) Ef Education - Aevolo 0:3:31 72 Pepe Albrecht (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:5:21 73 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:5:21 74 Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:5:21 75 Steyn van der Veen (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:5:21 76 Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:6:33 77 Malte Hellerup (Den) Team Coloquick 0:6:33 78 Tobias Hansen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:6:33 79 Jonas Reibsch (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:6:33 80 Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:6:33 81 Mauro Brenner (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:6:33 82 Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:6:33 83 Mathias Sanlaville (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:6:33 84 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:6:33 85 Collin Westbroek (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:6:33 86 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:6:33 87 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 0:6:33 88 Mats Berns (Lux) Luxembourg 0:6:33 89 Paul Wright (NZl) Modern Adventure 0:6:33 90 Jermaine Zemke (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:6:33 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:7:23 92 Roger Kluge (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:7:23 93 Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure 0:7:23 94 Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg 0:7:23 95 Jonathan Malte Rottmann (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:7:23 96 Loïc Bettendorff (Lux) Luxembourg 0:7:23 97 Floris Haverdings (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:7:23 98 Ruud Junior Nagengast (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:7:23 99 Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:7:23 100 Fábio Costa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:8:01 101 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Totalenergies 0:10:27 DNF Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 101 - Cell 2

General classification after stage 1