French climber Guillaume Martin moves to Lotto-Intermarché on a one-year deal

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Martin recently finished 11th at the Vuelta a España

Guillaume Martin (Groupama - FDJ United) during the 2026 Vuelta aa España. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Guillaume Martin is transferring to Lotto-Intermarché (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotto-Intermarché have continued their transfer shopping spree by adding Frenchman Guillaume Martin to their 2027 roster.

Martin turned pro with Wanty-Groupe Gobert, which merged with Lotto at the end of last season, spending four seasons with them between 2016 and 2019, so his move away from Groupama-FDJ United on a one-year contract is something of a homecoming for the 33-year-old.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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