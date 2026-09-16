Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team L'IMAD) scored a second career victory at the GP de Wallonie Dames, timing her final sprint to perfection at the top of the Citadelle de Namur.

The Dutchwoman's third win of the season – her first since the Trofeo Binda in March – came at the expense of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) after the Italian worked to close a gap to Swinkels' teammate Eleonora Gasparrini inside the final 400 metres.

Having followed Balsamo and Célia Gery (FDJ United-SUEZ) across the gap, Swinkels then launched around the outside of the final bend, outpacing Balsamo and Gery to the finish line to take a commanding win.

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"Of course, I'm very happy, and I think as a team we were racing really well. Of course, I was a little bit nervous in the final because everyone committed to go again for me today in this final. I'm really happy I could finish the work from the girls off," Swinkels said after the race.

"Actually, I was hoping the final would be a little bit faster. Now, of course, we were going to the finish line with a lot of sprinters. I'm fast, but I didn't expect that I could be faster than Elisa. For this, Gaspa opened the sprint really early, so they had to react. That was when I could come from the back with a bit more speed because last year I made the mistake to come too early and this year I could time it really good.

"It's super special and I really, really wanted to win this race today. Last week was a bit of a difficult week. I'm really happy, and this victory is mostly for my family, my second family in Italy, but also my teammates, who really sacrificed everything for me today."

Earlier in the day, a breakaway of six riders went clear. Marieke Meert (Lotto-Intermarché), Alison Avoine (Ma Petite Enterprise), Camilla Rånes Bye, Viivi Turpeinen (Minimax WB), Rose Kloese (Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z), and Zoë van Velzen (WV Schijndel) jumped away after 20km.

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They raced away to an advantage of 4:30 at one point as Lidl-Trek and UAE Team L'IMAD took control back in the peloton, though that gap fell to 2:30 as the riders raced into the final 25km.

Movistar also joined in the pacemaking as the peloton slowly reeled in the leading sextet, but the pace wasn't quick enough for some as attacks flew on the Tienne aux Pierres (3.1km at 4.9%) hill 14km from the finish.

With the break in their sights on the way up, a host of riders jumped clear from the peloton. Lauren Dickson (FDJ United-SUEZ) led the new move, taking Gasparrini, defending champion Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal), and Ingvild Gåskjenn (Uno-X Mobility) with her.

The move wouldn't stick to the finish, however, as Lidl-Trek dragged them back into the much-reduced peloton with just over 6km left to ride. The race was then on towards Namur and the famous cobbled ascent to the Citadelle de Namur (3.2km at 4.1%), which would decide the winner.

FDJ led the race onto the climb, setting it up for their leader, 20-year-old French champion Gery. Amber Kraak led the way up the winding road to the Citadelle before pulling off for Dickson to push the pace towards the top.

The British racer held control over the reduced group of no more than 15 as the cobbles turned to tarmac in the final kilometre. Behind, Gasparrini was the first to launch in the final, going with 400 metres to go.

With Balsamo and Gery quick to jump on the Italian's wheel, her attack wasn't the winning move of the day, but it set up her teammate Swinkels, who was sitting in the wheels behind, ready to strike.

Balsamo and Gery had used vital energy in following the move, with Balsamo then hitting the front too early. That left Swinkels in prime position in third wheel, and she was quick to strike, having enough left in the legs to pass Gery and Balsamo around the outside.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team L'IMAD 3:28:27 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:13 14 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Cofidis Women Team 0:00:21 17 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Malou Eisen (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:00:27 19 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:00:41 20 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Anne Knijnenburg (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Cofidis Women Team 0:00:53 23 Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Maite Urteaga Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Léa Stern (Swi) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Emeline Detilleux Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Emma Siegers (Bel) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Quinty Schoens (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Emilie Fortin (Can) Minimax Cycling Team Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Alena Ivanchenko (Rus) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Marieke Meert (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Greta Marturano (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Anna Van Wersch (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Antje Valkeneers Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Bodine Vollering (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Flora Perkins (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:01:04 40 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:01:20 41 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:01:24 42 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Zoë Van Velzen Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Eline Jansen (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 0:01:31 46 Manon De Boer (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 47 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:01:40 48 Camilla Rånes Bye (Nor) Minimax Cycling Team 0:01:47 49 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:01:51 50 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis Women Team Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Claire Steels (GBr) Movistar Team 0:02:05 53 Cleo Kiekens (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 54 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:02:30 55 Alison Avoine (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:02:43 56 Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:03:01 57 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:03:19 58 Alex Rawlinson Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Linda Zanetti (Swi) Uno-X Mobility Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Movistar Team Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Nina Lavenu (Fra) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Kirsty Watts (NZl) Meridian Bikebug Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Eleanor Wiseman (Bel) Minimax Cycling Team Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Solène Marnoni Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Alessia Missiaggia Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Sophia Zwaan Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Laura Poncet Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Julia Aubry (Fra) Team Abadie Magnan Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Laura Molenaar (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Matilde Vitillo (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:03:26 71 Margot Marasco (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis Women Team Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Adèle Normand Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Viivi Turpeinen 0:03:42 76 Rose Kloese 0:04:41 77 Anna Bruneel (Bel) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team 0:05:07 78 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:05:12 79 Femke Van Goethem (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Victoire Joncheray (Fra) Team Abadie Magnan Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Holly Ramsey (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Emma Theys Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Ava Maddison (NZl) Meridian Bikebug 0:05:21 85 Lani Wittevrongel (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Ursula Lindén (Fin) Minimax Cycling Team Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Billy Goossens (Bel) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Agata Kowalska Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Sara Sonnemans Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:29 92 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:05:33 93 Irati Aranguren Carbayeda (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis Women Team Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Fee Knaven (Ned) Uae Development Team Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Fenna Hoegee 0:06:08 97 Britt Kooremans 0:06:26 98 Anne Blaak Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Jasmine De Schepper 0:07:38 101 Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:08:36 102 Amber Pate (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Leontine Farazijn Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Carys Lloyd (GBr) Movistar Team Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Jony Van Den Eijnden (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Kristýna Burlová (Cze) Cofidis Women Team Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Hélène Hesters (Bel) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Dina Boels (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 111 - Cell 2 113 Lotte Van Ombergen (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 112 - Cell 2 114 Mia Gjertsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:09:21 116 Amelia Tyler (Irl) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 115 - Cell 2 117 Sophie Loohuis Row 116 - Cell 2 118 Molly Isabel Sharp (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Marine Lenehan (Irl) Lidl-Trek 0:13:24 120 Inez Cashman (Aus) Meridian Bikebug 0:13:38 121 Jana Van Compernolle 0:13:49 122 Marthe Verhaeghe Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Hayley Van Raemdonck 0:15:26 124 Georgia Gardiner (Aus) Meridian Bikebug 0:16:15 125 Ellen Hjøllund Klinge 0:16:21 126 Mari Porton (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:17:44 127 Shania De Prijck 0:18:04 DNF Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 127 - Cell 2 DNF Lisa Van Oost Row 128 - Cell 2 DNF Ava Alleblas Row 129 - Cell 2 DNF Kato Van Hoecke (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 130 - Cell 2 DNF Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 131 - Cell 2 DNF Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi Row 132 - Cell 2 DNF Elise De Bruyn Row 133 - Cell 2 DNF Sophie Almeida (Fra) Team Abadie Magnan Row 134 - Cell 2 DNF Dina Scavone Row 135 - Cell 2 DNF Lotte De Roover Row 136 - Cell 2 DNF Axelle Feyen Row 137 - Cell 2 DNF Joyce De Loof Row 138 - Cell 2 DNF Ilona Rouat (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 139 - Cell 2 DNS Annelies Frieda Bart Nijssen (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 140 - Cell 2 DNS Katja Verkerk (Can) Minimax Cycling Team Row 141 - Cell 2 DNS Sophie Madelaine Leech (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 142 - Cell 2

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