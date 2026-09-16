Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames: Karlijn Swinkels launches a long-range sprint to take victory on the Citadelle de Namur

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Dutch rider takes second victory ahead of Elisa Balsamo and Célia Gery

Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team L&#039;IMAD) wins the 2026 Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames 2026, Women Elite in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team L'IMAD) scored a second career victory at the GP de Wallonie Dames, timing her final sprint to perfection at the top of the Citadelle de Namur.

The Dutchwoman's third win of the season – her first since the Trofeo Binda in March – came at the expense of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) after the Italian worked to close a gap to Swinkels' teammate Eleonora Gasparrini inside the final 400 metres.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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