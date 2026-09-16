'I thought we were way past the sexualisation of women in sport' – Demi Vollering and Maddy Nutt among cyclists to hit back at Sydney Sweeney's naked betting advert

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The ad has sparked backlash from sportswomen all over the world – this is how some of cycling's leading riders are reacting

A split image showing, on the left, Demi Vollering pointing to her head in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes, and on the right, Maddy Nutt sitting down and caked in mud after placing second at Unbound XL
Demi Vollering (left) and Maddy Nutt (right) are among the cyclists to have joined the backlash against the Sydney Sweeney advery (Image credit: Getty Images (left) / Future - Jackie Tyson (right))

Professional cyclists are among the number of female athletes all over the world who have hit back at a recent advert featuring the US actor Sydney Sweeney, which they say sexualises women’s sport.

Double Tour de France champion Demi Vollering, Olympic track champion Sophie Capewell and gravel pro Maddy Nutt have all commented, saying it undermines progress in normalising women’s sport.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.