Shimano releases new SPD-SLR pedal & cleat system in first shift from SPD-SL in 20 years

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New SPD-SLR cleat system claims better engagement and lower stack, but isn't backwards compatible

Shimano SPD-SLR
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Shimano has today unveiled a trio of new products that affect the way you clip into your pedals, and in doing so marked the company's first move away from SPD-SL road cleats since their invention in 2003.

Said trio comprises new pedals, at both Dura-Ace and Ultegra level; new cleats, in four guises; and an update to the brand's top-tier S-Phyre shoes.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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