'That doesn't really sit well' – Matthew Brennan in disbelief after fifth Vuelta a España triumph and breaking Visma's Grand Tour stage win record

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'To be honest, I don't think I fully believe it yet' says 21-year-old Brit after storming to another success in Seville

Matthew Brennan holds up his hand and prize on the podium of the Vuelta a Espana 2026 stage 17
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew Brennan can't quite believe it, yet. For the fifth time at the Vuelta a España, his first-ever Grand Tour, he crossed the line for the stage victory, this time in Seville, and with a piece of history to go with it.

Adding to his four previous triumphs and two from Wout van Aert, Brennan winning again means the Dutch team have broken their previous best haul of stage wins from a Grand Tour of six, from the 2022 Tour de France and Giro d'Italia earlier this season.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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