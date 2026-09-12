No final twist after all for Primož Roglič as GC winner-elect Enric Mas and Movistar thrive among the chaos of an epic, breathless Vuelta a España queen stage – Analysis

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Spain finally set for first home winner of men's Grand Tour after 12 years, as 31-year-old Mas steps up when people expected him to least

Enric Mas competes during stage 20 at the La Vuelta
Enric Mas competes during stage 20 at the La Vuelta (Image credit: Alamy)

He was famously on the wrong end of one in the Tour de France six years ago, but there was to be no final twist for Primož Roglič on the final mountain stage of this year's Vuelta a España. Even for the four-time winner, Enric Mas and Movistar's lead of 1:37 was just too much to overhaul, and away from his best form, the Slovenian's last real attempt to try and snatch the jersey at the last actually came a day earlier, when he tried, and failed, to distance Mas in the final 2km to Peñas Blancas.

A raid was what was needed, and while stage 20 provided the perfect route to do it, with ideal chaotic conditions developing on the road towards Collado del Alguacil on Saturday, as his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates stepped up, Roglič could not turn this one around.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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