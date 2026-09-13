Vuelta a España: Enric Mas triumphs with overall victory as Tobias Johannessen wins blockbuster stage 21 finale in Granada

A picture of Enric Mas and Movistar on the final stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España.

Enric Mas (Movistar) claimed the biggest triumph of his career with his first Grand Tour victory at the 2026 Vuelta a España, a race that he has finished on the podium in four other occasions.

In what was a day of celebration for Mas and his Movistar team - riders and staff - his overall victory marked Spain's first in the men's Vuelta a España since 2014, and Movistar's first Grand Tour win since 2019.

Mas took over the red leader's jersey after previous leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) abandoned after a crash on stage 8, but he more than lived up to the pressures of being the race leader across the next 13 stages into Granada.

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He won by 2:15 ahead of runner-up Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and 2:44 ahead of third-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team), while Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) was fourth at 6:54 back.

"It's a day to remember, a great day. There's always a great deal of tension on the final day about what can happen, and it was a long wait and a long way to get to today. This is a very special one," Mas said in a post-race press conference.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) closed out the three-week race by claiming a blockbuster stage 21 victory on the streets of Granada.

The GC times were neutralised for the fourth and final circuit (9.8 kilometres remaining), but the race for the stage win was full-throttle across the final three circuits with a large group splitting off the front.

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Johannessen formed part of a reshuffling front group that split off the front on the final circuits, and then entered into a three-up sprint for the finish line, taking the win ahead of runner-up Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana) and third-place Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech).

"I really didn't expect it today. I really wanted to make the last day of[Magnus Corts'] career special and try for him, but in the last lap I knew I was in the front group, and I tried not to pull in case Cort came back. In the end, I saw that we had the gap, and I was so focused on trying to get that win," said Johannessen, who was second on the previous day's stage 20 atop Collado del Alguacil, and second on stage 7 into Aramón Valdelinares.

"I've been knocking on that door for a long time, well over three years since the last time, and it feels really special to do it today. I don't know what to say. I'm so happy."

Johannessen led the three riders into the final corner and then started his sprint, holding off the other two at the line.

"I had it in my head that I would not do anything before trying to be in the last corner in the first position, and then go full gas from there. So, I just cannot believe that I could do it today. It feels so good."

Tobias Halland Johannessen celebrates at finish line as stage 21 winner during the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Large group clears peloton on final circuits in Granada

After the previous day's epic slog in the mountains, which saw a thrilling battle for both the GC placings and the stage win, the Vuelta a España came to an end with a much more straightforward, simple stage 21.

The peloton raced 112km from Granada with a testing climb, Alto de la Alhambra, 2.1km with an average gradient of 6.6%, on the final four circuits that offered a balanced battle for the stage win.

However, following talks between the Vuelta a España organisers and the CPA, the final lap of the concluding circuit was neutralised for the general classification due to safety concerns.

Therefore, times for the general classification were taken after the fourth of five passages of the finish line, but a stage winner would be declared after the final lap.

The first quarter of the race was more of a procession, with teams lining out for photos, toasting with champagne glasses, and generally celebrating the conclusion of three weeks of tough racing. Mas and his Movistar team had the most to celebrate, having all but sealed the overall victory.

Roglič might not have taken the red jersey from Mas on the previous day, but he still looked in good spirits, giving a wave to the TV moto and cameras, and generally chatting and enjoying himself with his companions in the peloton.

And even Gall joined the celebrations alongside Mas and Roglič for a photo of the top three in the general classification.

Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas and Felix Gall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the race started, Movistar led, riders in red shorts and mostly white jerseys, with their race leader, Mas, in all red.

They reached the first passage of the four finishing circuits in Granada with 70km remaining and raced over the first time up the Alto de la Alhambra all together.

After a relatively subdued opening lap, a flurry of activity ignited on the second of four circuits. Visma-Lease a Bike assumed control at the front of the peloton, with Steven Kruijswijk riding on the last day of his career. But it was Groupama-FDJ that took over as they approached the circuit's climb for the second time.

With 24km of racing remaining, eight riders cleared the field: Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Axel Laurance (Netcompany Ineos), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep), Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) and Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana).

Mountains leader Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) surged to the front and then ended up leading a larger chase group that snapped off the front of the main field led by Movistar at the start of the third of four laps.

The two front groups reconnected, many of them suffering to get over the Alto de la Alhambra, but still roughly 50 seconds ahead of the main field that included Mas,

The main field passed through the start of the final lap, with the general classification neutralised, indicating the victory of Mas at the Vuelta a España, as Movistar were content to set a steady pace into the finish.

With the stage still up for grabs, upfront, Pau Miquel (Bahrain-Victorious) put pressure on the front group and set up his teammate Pello Bilbao on the final climb over the Alto de la Alhambra, the Spaniard solo over the top.

The move looked promising until Laurance bridged across and then dropped Bilbao 7.6km to go, but chasing behind him were Tronchon, Nys, Buitrago, Paret-Peintre, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Johannessen, Harold Tejada and Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana), and Jarno Widar (Lotto Intermarché).

Laurance attacked again, with Debruyne, Johannessen and Romele just seconds ahead of Nys and Wider. Under the banner indicating the final kilometre, Debruyne pulled Johannessen and Romele all the way into the final 600 metres.

But it was Johannessen who launched his sprint after taking the lead through the final right-hand bend and held off the other two to take the win in Granada.

Tobias Halland Johannessen celebrates winning stage 21 (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Rank Name Result 1 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2:54:08 2 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:01:01 35 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:01:33 36 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:01:15 37 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:0:00 38 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:49 42 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:01:01 48 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:01:49 49 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 50 - Cell 2 52 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:0:00 66 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:01:49 67 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:00 75 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:01:49 76 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:0:00 90 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:49 91 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis Row 101 - Cell 2 103 William Barta (USA) Tudor Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 103 - Cell 2 105 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Row 111 - Cell 2 113 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Row 112 - Cell 2 114 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 0:02:57 116 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:02:55 117 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:01:49 118 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:03:59 120 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:49 121 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:03:59 123 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:02:59 124 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling 0:03:59 125 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Row 124 - Cell 2 126 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 125 - Cell 2 127 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 126 - Cell 2 128 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost Row 127 - Cell 2 129 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost Row 128 - Cell 2 130 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 129 - Cell 2 131 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 130 - Cell 2 132 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 131 - Cell 2 133 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 132 - Cell 2 134 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 133 - Cell 2 135 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana Row 134 - Cell 2 136 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:49 137 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 136 - Cell 2 138 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla Row 137 - Cell 2 139 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 138 - Cell 2 140 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 139 - Cell 2 141 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step Row 140 - Cell 2 142 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 141 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders Rank Name Result 1 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 2:54:08 2 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:01:33 20 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:01:15 21 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:0:00 22 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:49 23 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:03:59 43 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:49 44 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:59 45 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:49

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Rank Name Result 1 Netcompany Ineos 8:42:24 2 Uno-X Mobility Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Soudal Quick-Step Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Visma-Lease a Bike Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Lidl-Trek Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Bahrain Victorious Row 5 - Cell 2 7 UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:01:01 8 Lotto Intermarche 0:01:15 9 Tudor 0:01:49 10 XDS Astana Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Groupama-FDJ United Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Decathlon CMA CGM 0:02:50 13 Jayco Alula 0:03:22 14 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:38 15 Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Kern Pharma Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Cofidis Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Picnic Postnl Row 18 - Cell 2 20 NSN Cycling 0:03:59 21 Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:04:48 22 EF Education-EasyPost 0:05:27 23 Movistar Team Row 22 - Cell 2

Final general classification after stage 21

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 21 Rank Name Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 73:52:55 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:15 3 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:02:44 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:54 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:08:45 6 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:09:28 7 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:38 8 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:11:41 9 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 0:11:59 10 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 0:12:51 11 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:20:14 12 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:25:03 13 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:25:43 14 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:42:17 15 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 0:43:20 16 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:47:56 17 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:50:56 18 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:58:44 19 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:01:09 20 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 1:10:46 21 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 1:14:26 22 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 1:16:45 23 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:18:52 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 1:21:35 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 1:24:50 26 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:26:03 27 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 1:26:27 28 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 1:29:10 29 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:31:49 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 1:36:39 31 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:44:33 32 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:50:31 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1:54:02 34 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1:56:41 35 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:56:47 36 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 1:57:52 37 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:00:41 38 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 2:03:02 39 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 2:07:42 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 2:08:19 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 2:10:02 42 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2:13:01 43 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 2:14:30 44 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:15:35 45 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 2:18:39 46 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:23:51 47 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:28:23 48 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 2:28:27 49 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 2:29:13 50 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 2:29:27 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:33:24 52 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:36:23 53 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 2:37:12 54 William Barta (USA) Tudor 2:37:27 55 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 2:38:35 56 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 2:38:50 57 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 2:38:55 58 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 2:39:35 59 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 2:40:08 60 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:40:33 61 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2:43:07 62 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:44:58 63 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 2:46:19 64 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2:46:32 65 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:50:55 66 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:51:03 67 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:53:29 68 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma 2:54:03 69 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:55:00 70 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:56:58 71 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 2:57:47 72 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 2:59:24 73 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 3:01:28 74 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:01:55 75 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3:03:31 76 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 3:03:47 77 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:05:08 78 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 3:08:26 79 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike 3:08:32 80 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 3:13:33 81 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 3:14:39 82 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 3:16:53 83 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 3:19:12 84 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 3:20:41 85 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:21:29 86 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 3:22:35 87 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 3:24:24 88 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:29:09 89 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 3:29:12 90 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 3:30:08 91 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3:30:16 92 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 3:31:07 93 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 3:37:51 94 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:40:20 95 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 3:43:18 96 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:44:17 97 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:45:26 98 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:46:27 99 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3:46:43 100 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche 3:48:44 101 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 3:48:45 102 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 3:48:51 103 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 3:50:54 104 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 3:55:15 105 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 3:57:34 106 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 3:58:30 107 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling 3:58:53 108 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 4:00:02 109 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 4:00:30 110 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 4:00:31 111 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 4:01:08 112 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 4:06:27 113 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 4:08:21 114 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 4:08:22 115 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma 4:11:57 116 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 4:14:13 117 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 4:15:29 118 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 4:16:16 119 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 4:16:27 120 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 4:24:01 121 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:15 122 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 4:25:11 123 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 4:26:34 124 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 4:26:39 125 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 4:29:00 126 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 4:29:51 127 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 4:32:17 128 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4:32:20 129 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 4:34:08 130 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 4:38:17 131 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 4:41:40 132 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 4:48:14 133 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 4:48:46 134 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 4:55:04 135 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 4:56:43 136 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 4:58:26 137 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 5:01:15 138 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 5:13:22 139 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 5:17:18 140 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 5:22:08 141 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 5:24:31 142 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 6:15:51

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification Rank Name Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 326 2 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 273 3 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 216 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 141 5 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 116 6 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 115 7 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 115 8 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 106 9 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 104 10 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 103 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 90 12 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 84 13 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 77 14 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 74 15 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 70 16 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 70 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 63 18 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 62 19 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 60 20 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 59 21 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 58 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 57 23 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 54 24 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 53 25 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 52 26 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 51 27 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 48 28 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 48 29 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 46 30 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 41 31 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 41 32 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 38 33 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 38 34 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 38 35 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 34 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 34 37 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 34 38 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 34 39 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 34 40 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 30 41 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 29 42 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 28 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 28 44 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 28 45 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 27 46 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 26 47 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 25 48 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 24 49 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 23 50 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 22 51 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 22 52 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 21 53 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 21 54 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 20 55 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 20 56 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 20 57 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 20 58 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 20 59 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 19 60 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 19 61 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 19 62 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 18 63 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 18 64 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 18 65 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 18 66 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 17 67 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 17 68 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 16 69 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 15 70 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 15 71 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 14 72 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 13 73 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 13 74 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 75 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 12 76 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 11 77 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 11 78 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 11 79 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 10 80 William Barta (USA) Tudor 10 81 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 10 82 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 10 83 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 10 84 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 9 85 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 9 86 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 6 87 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 6 88 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 6 89 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 5 90 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 5 91 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 4 92 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 3 93 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2 94 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 95 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 96 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountains classification Rank Name Result 1 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 78 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 62 3 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 36 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 30 5 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 28 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 24 7 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 23 8 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 21 9 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 19 10 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 14 11 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12 12 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 12 13 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 11 14 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 10 15 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 10 16 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 10 17 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 9 18 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 9 19 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 9 20 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 7 21 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 6 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 6 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 6 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 6 25 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 6 26 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 5 27 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 5 28 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 5 29 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 5 30 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 4 31 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4 32 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 4 33 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 34 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 35 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 36 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3 37 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 2 38 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 2 39 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 2 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 2 41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 42 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 2 43 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 2 44 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 45 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 46 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 2 47 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 48 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 2 49 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 2 50 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1 51 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 1 52 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1 53 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1 54 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 1 55 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1 56 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1 57 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 1 58 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders classification Rank Name Result 1 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 74:02:23 2 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:10 3 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:15:35 4 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:38:28 5 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 1:01:18 6 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 1:07:17 7 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:09:24 8 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 1:19:42 9 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:41:03 10 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1:47:13 11 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 1:48:24 12 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:51:13 13 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:14:23 14 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 2:18:59 15 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 2:19:59 16 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:26:55 17 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 2:27:44 18 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 2:29:27 19 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 2:30:40 20 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:35:30 21 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 2:36:51 22 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:41:27 23 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:44:01 24 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:47:30 25 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 2:49:56 26 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 2:52:00 27 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:54:03 28 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 3:05:11 29 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 3:07:25 30 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 3:19:44 31 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 3:20:40 32 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 3:21:39 33 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:34:49 34 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:36:59 35 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 3:41:26 36 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 3:45:47 37 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 3:50:34 38 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:51:02 39 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 3:51:40 40 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 3:56:59 41 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 3:58:54 42 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 4:06:48 43 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 4:06:59 44 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 4:17:06 45 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4:22:52 46 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 4:24:40 47 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 4:39:18 48 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 4:45:36 49 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 4:47:15