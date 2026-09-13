Vuelta a España: Enric Mas triumphs with overall victory as Tobias Johannessen wins blockbuster stage 21 finale in Granada

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Johannessen outsprints the three-up late-race breakaway with Alessandro Romele in second and Ramses Debruyne in third

Final overall winner, Enric Mas and Movistar on stage 21 at the Vuelta a España
A picture of Enric Mas and Movistar on the final stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Enric Mas (Movistar) claimed the biggest triumph of his career with his first Grand Tour victory at the 2026 Vuelta a España, a race that he has finished on the podium in four other occasions.

In what was a day of celebration for Mas and his Movistar team - riders and staff - his overall victory marked Spain's first in the men's Vuelta a España since 2014, and Movistar's first Grand Tour win since 2019.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

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