Vuelta a España: Enric Mas triumphs with overall victory as Tobias Johannessen wins blockbuster stage 21 finale in Granada
Johannessen outsprints the three-up late-race breakaway with Alessandro Romele in second and Ramses Debruyne in third
Enric Mas (Movistar) claimed the biggest triumph of his career with his first Grand Tour victory at the 2026 Vuelta a España, a race that he has finished on the podium in four other occasions.
In what was a day of celebration for Mas and his Movistar team - riders and staff - his overall victory marked Spain's first in the men's Vuelta a España since 2014, and Movistar's first Grand Tour win since 2019.
Mas took over the red leader's jersey after previous leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) abandoned after a crash on stage 8, but he more than lived up to the pressures of being the race leader across the next 13 stages into Granada.
He won by 2:15 ahead of runner-up Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and 2:44 ahead of third-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team), while Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) was fourth at 6:54 back.
"It's a day to remember, a great day. There's always a great deal of tension on the final day about what can happen, and it was a long wait and a long way to get to today. This is a very special one," Mas said in a post-race press conference.
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) closed out the three-week race by claiming a blockbuster stage 21 victory on the streets of Granada.
The GC times were neutralised for the fourth and final circuit (9.8 kilometres remaining), but the race for the stage win was full-throttle across the final three circuits with a large group splitting off the front.
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Johannessen formed part of a reshuffling front group that split off the front on the final circuits, and then entered into a three-up sprint for the finish line, taking the win ahead of runner-up Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana) and third-place Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech).
"I really didn't expect it today. I really wanted to make the last day of[Magnus Corts'] career special and try for him, but in the last lap I knew I was in the front group, and I tried not to pull in case Cort came back. In the end, I saw that we had the gap, and I was so focused on trying to get that win," said Johannessen, who was second on the previous day's stage 20 atop Collado del Alguacil, and second on stage 7 into Aramón Valdelinares.
"I've been knocking on that door for a long time, well over three years since the last time, and it feels really special to do it today. I don't know what to say. I'm so happy."
Johannessen led the three riders into the final corner and then started his sprint, holding off the other two at the line.
"I had it in my head that I would not do anything before trying to be in the last corner in the first position, and then go full gas from there. So, I just cannot believe that I could do it today. It feels so good."
Large group clears peloton on final circuits in Granada
After the previous day's epic slog in the mountains, which saw a thrilling battle for both the GC placings and the stage win, the Vuelta a España came to an end with a much more straightforward, simple stage 21.
The peloton raced 112km from Granada with a testing climb, Alto de la Alhambra, 2.1km with an average gradient of 6.6%, on the final four circuits that offered a balanced battle for the stage win.
However, following talks between the Vuelta a España organisers and the CPA, the final lap of the concluding circuit was neutralised for the general classification due to safety concerns.
Therefore, times for the general classification were taken after the fourth of five passages of the finish line, but a stage winner would be declared after the final lap.
The first quarter of the race was more of a procession, with teams lining out for photos, toasting with champagne glasses, and generally celebrating the conclusion of three weeks of tough racing. Mas and his Movistar team had the most to celebrate, having all but sealed the overall victory.
Roglič might not have taken the red jersey from Mas on the previous day, but he still looked in good spirits, giving a wave to the TV moto and cameras, and generally chatting and enjoying himself with his companions in the peloton.
And even Gall joined the celebrations alongside Mas and Roglič for a photo of the top three in the general classification.
Once the race started, Movistar led, riders in red shorts and mostly white jerseys, with their race leader, Mas, in all red.
They reached the first passage of the four finishing circuits in Granada with 70km remaining and raced over the first time up the Alto de la Alhambra all together.
After a relatively subdued opening lap, a flurry of activity ignited on the second of four circuits. Visma-Lease a Bike assumed control at the front of the peloton, with Steven Kruijswijk riding on the last day of his career. But it was Groupama-FDJ that took over as they approached the circuit's climb for the second time.
With 24km of racing remaining, eight riders cleared the field: Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Axel Laurance (Netcompany Ineos), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep), Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) and Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana).
Mountains leader Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) surged to the front and then ended up leading a larger chase group that snapped off the front of the main field led by Movistar at the start of the third of four laps.
The two front groups reconnected, many of them suffering to get over the Alto de la Alhambra, but still roughly 50 seconds ahead of the main field that included Mas,
The main field passed through the start of the final lap, with the general classification neutralised, indicating the victory of Mas at the Vuelta a España, as Movistar were content to set a steady pace into the finish.
With the stage still up for grabs, upfront, Pau Miquel (Bahrain-Victorious) put pressure on the front group and set up his teammate Pello Bilbao on the final climb over the Alto de la Alhambra, the Spaniard solo over the top.
The move looked promising until Laurance bridged across and then dropped Bilbao 7.6km to go, but chasing behind him were Tronchon, Nys, Buitrago, Paret-Peintre, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Johannessen, Harold Tejada and Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana), and Jarno Widar (Lotto Intermarché).
Laurance attacked again, with Debruyne, Johannessen and Romele just seconds ahead of Nys and Wider. Under the banner indicating the final kilometre, Debruyne pulled Johannessen and Romele all the way into the final 600 metres.
But it was Johannessen who launched his sprint after taking the lead through the final right-hand bend and held off the other two to take the win in Granada.
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Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:54:08
|
2
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:01:01
|
35
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:01:33
|
36
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:01:15
|
37
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:0:00
|
38
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:49
|
42
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:01
|
48
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:49
|
49
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:0:00
|
66
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:01:49
|
67
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:0:00
|
75
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:01:49
|
76
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
83
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:0:00
|
90
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:01:49
|
91
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
100
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
101
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
102
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
107
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
109
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
111
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
113
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
114
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
115
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
0:02:57
|
116
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:02:55
|
117
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:01:49
|
118
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:03:59
|
120
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:01:49
|
121
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
122
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:03:59
|
123
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:02:59
|
124
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|
0:03:59
|
125
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
126
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
127
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
128
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
129
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
130
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
131
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
132
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
133
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
135
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
136
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:05:49
|
137
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
138
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
139
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
140
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
141
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
142
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2:54:08
|
2
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:01:33
|
20
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:01:15
|
21
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:0:00
|
22
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:49
|
23
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:03:59
|
43
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:01:49
|
44
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:03:59
|
45
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:05:49
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
8:42:24
|
2
|
Uno-X Mobility
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Lidl-Trek
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Bahrain Victorious
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:01:01
|
8
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
0:01:15
|
9
|
Tudor
|
0:01:49
|
10
|
XDS Astana
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:02:50
|
13
|
Jayco Alula
|
0:03:22
|
14
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:03:38
|
15
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Kern Pharma
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Cofidis
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Picnic Postnl
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
NSN Cycling
|
0:03:59
|
21
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:04:48
|
22
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:05:27
|
23
|
Movistar Team
|Row 22 - Cell 2
Final general classification after stage 21
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
73:52:55
|
2
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:02:15
|
3
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:02:44
|
4
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:06:54
|
5
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:08:45
|
6
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:09:28
|
7
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:10:38
|
8
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:11:41
|
9
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:11:59
|
10
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:12:51
|
11
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:20:14
|
12
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:25:03
|
13
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:25:43
|
14
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:42:17
|
15
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|
0:43:20
|
16
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:47:56
|
17
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:50:56
|
18
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:58:44
|
19
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:01:09
|
20
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:10:46
|
21
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
1:14:26
|
22
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
1:16:45
|
23
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:18:52
|
24
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:21:35
|
25
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
1:24:50
|
26
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:26:03
|
27
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
1:26:27
|
28
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
1:29:10
|
29
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:31:49
|
30
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:36:39
|
31
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:44:33
|
32
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:50:31
|
33
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:54:02
|
34
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:56:41
|
35
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:56:47
|
36
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:57:52
|
37
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:00:41
|
38
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2:03:02
|
39
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2:07:42
|
40
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
2:08:19
|
41
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
2:10:02
|
42
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
2:13:01
|
43
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
2:14:30
|
44
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:15:35
|
45
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
2:18:39
|
46
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:23:51
|
47
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:28:23
|
48
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
2:28:27
|
49
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
2:29:13
|
50
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
2:29:27
|
51
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:33:24
|
52
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:36:23
|
53
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:37:12
|
54
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
2:37:27
|
55
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:38:35
|
56
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
2:38:50
|
57
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:38:55
|
58
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
2:39:35
|
59
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
2:40:08
|
60
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:40:33
|
61
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:43:07
|
62
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:44:58
|
63
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
2:46:19
|
64
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:46:32
|
65
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:50:55
|
66
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:51:03
|
67
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:53:29
|
68
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
2:54:03
|
69
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:55:00
|
70
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:56:58
|
71
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
2:57:47
|
72
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
2:59:24
|
73
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
3:01:28
|
74
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:01:55
|
75
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3:03:31
|
76
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
3:03:47
|
77
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:05:08
|
78
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
3:08:26
|
79
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
3:08:32
|
80
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
3:13:33
|
81
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
3:14:39
|
82
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:16:53
|
83
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:19:12
|
84
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
3:20:41
|
85
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:21:29
|
86
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
3:22:35
|
87
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
3:24:24
|
88
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:29:09
|
89
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:29:12
|
90
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
3:30:08
|
91
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3:30:16
|
92
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
3:31:07
|
93
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
3:37:51
|
94
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3:40:20
|
95
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
3:43:18
|
96
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:44:17
|
97
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:45:26
|
98
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3:46:27
|
99
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3:46:43
|
100
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:48:44
|
101
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:48:45
|
102
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:48:51
|
103
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
3:50:54
|
104
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:55:15
|
105
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:57:34
|
106
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:58:30
|
107
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|
3:58:53
|
108
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
4:00:02
|
109
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
4:00:30
|
110
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|
4:00:31
|
111
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
4:01:08
|
112
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
4:06:27
|
113
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
4:08:21
|
114
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
4:08:22
|
115
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
4:11:57
|
116
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
4:14:13
|
117
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:15:29
|
118
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
4:16:16
|
119
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
4:16:27
|
120
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
4:24:01
|
121
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4:24:15
|
122
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
4:25:11
|
123
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
4:26:34
|
124
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
4:26:39
|
125
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
4:29:00
|
126
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
4:29:51
|
127
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
4:32:17
|
128
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4:32:20
|
129
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
4:34:08
|
130
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
4:38:17
|
131
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
4:41:40
|
132
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
4:48:14
|
133
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
4:48:46
|
134
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:55:04
|
135
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
4:56:43
|
136
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
4:58:26
|
137
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
5:01:15
|
138
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
5:13:22
|
139
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
5:17:18
|
140
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
5:22:08
|
141
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
5:24:31
|
142
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
6:15:51
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
326
|
2
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
273
|
3
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
216
|
4
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
141
|
5
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
116
|
6
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
115
|
7
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
115
|
8
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
106
|
9
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
104
|
10
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
103
|
11
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
90
|
12
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
84
|
13
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
77
|
14
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
74
|
15
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
70
|
16
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
70
|
17
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
63
|
18
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
62
|
19
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
60
|
20
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
59
|
21
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
58
|
22
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
57
|
23
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
54
|
24
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
53
|
25
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
52
|
26
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
51
|
27
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
48
|
28
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
48
|
29
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
46
|
30
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
41
|
31
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
41
|
32
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
38
|
33
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
38
|
34
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
38
|
35
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
34
|
36
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
34
|
37
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
34
|
38
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
34
|
39
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
34
|
40
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
30
|
41
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
29
|
42
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
28
|
43
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
28
|
44
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
28
|
45
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
27
|
46
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
26
|
47
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
25
|
48
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
24
|
49
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
23
|
50
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
22
|
51
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
22
|
52
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
21
|
53
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
21
|
54
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
20
|
55
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
20
|
56
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
20
|
57
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
20
|
58
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
20
|
59
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
19
|
60
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
19
|
61
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
19
|
62
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
18
|
63
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
18
|
64
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
18
|
65
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
18
|
66
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
17
|
67
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
17
|
68
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
16
|
69
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
15
|
70
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
15
|
71
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
14
|
72
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
13
|
73
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
13
|
74
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
13
|
75
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
12
|
76
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
11
|
77
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
11
|
78
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
11
|
79
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|
10
|
80
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
10
|
81
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
10
|
82
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
10
|
83
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
10
|
84
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
9
|
85
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
9
|
86
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
6
|
87
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
6
|
88
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
6
|
89
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
5
|
90
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
5
|
91
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
4
|
92
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
3
|
93
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2
|
94
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
95
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
96
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
78
|
2
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
62
|
3
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
36
|
4
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
30
|
5
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
28
|
6
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
24
|
7
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
23
|
8
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
21
|
9
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
19
|
10
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
14
|
11
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
12
|
12
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
12
|
13
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
11
|
14
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
10
|
15
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
16
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
10
|
17
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
9
|
18
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
9
|
19
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
9
|
20
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
7
|
21
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
22
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
6
|
23
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
6
|
24
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
6
|
25
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
6
|
26
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
5
|
27
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
5
|
28
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
5
|
29
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
5
|
30
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
31
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4
|
32
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
4
|
33
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
34
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
35
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
36
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3
|
37
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
2
|
38
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2
|
39
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|
2
|
40
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
2
|
41
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
2
|
42
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
2
|
43
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2
|
44
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
45
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
46
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2
|
47
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
48
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2
|
49
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
2
|
50
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1
|
51
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1
|
52
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1
|
53
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
54
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
55
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1
|
56
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
1
|
57
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1
|
58
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
74:02:23
|
2
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:01:10
|
3
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:15:35
|
4
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:38:28
|
5
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:01:18
|
6
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
1:07:17
|
7
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:09:24
|
8
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
1:19:42
|
9
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:41:03
|
10
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:47:13
|
11
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:48:24
|
12
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:51:13
|
13
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:14:23
|
14
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
2:18:59
|
15
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
2:19:59
|
16
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:26:55
|
17
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:27:44
|
18
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:29:27
|
19
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
2:30:40
|
20
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:35:30
|
21
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
2:36:51
|
22
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:41:27
|
23
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:44:01
|
24
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:47:30
|
25
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
2:49:56
|
26
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
2:52:00
|
27
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:54:03
|
28
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
3:05:11
|
29
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:07:25
|
30
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:19:44
|
31
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
3:20:40
|
32
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
3:21:39
|
33
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:34:49
|
34
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3:36:59
|
35
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
3:41:26
|
36
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:45:47
|
37
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
3:50:34
|
38
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:51:02
|
39
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
3:51:40
|
40
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
3:56:59
|
41
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
3:58:54
|
42
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
4:06:48
|
43
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
4:06:59
|
44
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
4:17:06
|
45
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4:22:52
|
46
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
4:24:40
|
47
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
4:39:18
|
48
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:45:36
|
49
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
4:47:15
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
222:25:14
|
2
|
XDS Astana
|
0:38:00
|
3
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
0:54:46
|
4
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:01:28
|
5
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
1:25:12
|
6
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:48:16
|
7
|
Movistar Team
|
1:56:38
|
8
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:00:07
|
9
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:13:27
|
10
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:54:18
|
11
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:06:28
|
12
|
Lidl-Trek
|
3:27:21
|
13
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:29:09
|
14
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3:45:50
|
15
|
Kern Pharma
|
3:50:23
|
16
|
Jayco Alula
|
4:00:44
|
17
|
Tudor
|
4:03:35
|
18
|
NSN Cycling
|
4:07:23
|
19
|
Cofidis
|
4:59:14
|
20
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
5:05:48
|
21
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
5:29:53
|
22
|
Picnic Postnl
|
7:05:02
|
23
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
7:12:26
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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