Cédrine Kerbaol boosts SD Worx-Protime’s climbing core with two-year deal at the Dutch squad

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French rider still improving as an all-round performer

Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education - Oatly) finishes stage 9 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Nice
Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education - Oatly) finishes stage 9 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just hours after another rider was announced for leaving their squad, SD Worx-Protime revealed the arrival of French climber Cédrine Kerbaol, who will join at the beginning of the 2027 season.

The 25-year-old French climber, who spent two years at EF Education-Oatly, signed a two-year deal with the Dutch squad in the hope she will boost their chances of winning hilly and mountainous races, the team describing her as the "reinforcement it was looking for".

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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