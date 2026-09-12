Vuelta a España: Enric Mas passes arduous final mountain test to keep red as Mikel Landa soars to stage 20 breakaway victory atop Collado del Alguacil

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Tobias Halland Johannessen second, Ramses Debruyne third on the penultimate day of racing

Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage 20 winner during the La Vuelta
Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage 20 winner during the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Enric Mas (Movistar) put the finishing touches on a certain Vuelta a España victory atop the steep slopes of the Collado de Alguacil, the Spaniard surviving a day of long-range GC action to hold onto the red jersey after five hours of racing.

There was double celebration for Spain on the penultimate stage of the Vuelta as Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) proved the strongest from the day's breakaway, leaving behind Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) and Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech) to solo up the final climb and take his first win in five years.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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