Vuelta a España Grand Depart returns to home soil with start in Galicia in 2027

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Race will begin with a stage in Santiago de Compostela as Galicia hosts the Vuelta start for the ninth time

VELEZ-MALAGA​, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Santiago Buitrago of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious - Polka dot Mountain Jersey, Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team - Red Leader Jersey, Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Green points jersey prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 19 a 210.8km stage from Velez-Malaga to Peñas Blancas. Estepona 1274m / #UCIWT / on September 11, 2026 in Velez-Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
The Vuelta a España will be starting on home ground in Spain again next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

After three foreign starts in Lisbon, Turin and Monaco, the opening stage of the 2027 Vuelta a España will see the race return to Spain, with the Grand Depart due to take place in Santiago de Compostela in Galicia on September 4.

The announcement was made in a short ceremony before the final stage of 2026, which started in Carrefour Granada.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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