Vuelta a España Grand Depart returns to home soil with start in Galicia in 2027
Race will begin with a stage in Santiago de Compostela as Galicia hosts the Vuelta start for the ninth time
After three foreign starts in Lisbon, Turin and Monaco, the opening stage of the 2027 Vuelta a España will see the race return to Spain, with the Grand Depart due to take place in Santiago de Compostela in Galicia on September 4.
The announcement was made in a short ceremony before the final stage of 2026, which started in Carrefour Granada.
The 2027 race will begin with a road stage in Santiago de Compostela, which most recently hosted a Vuelta stage in 2021, when the race concluded there with a time trial won by Primož Roglič.
Adriano Malori, Oscar Freire, and Alex Zülle have also won in Santiago de Compostela through the years, while the town has featured in several recent editions of O Gran Camiño, too.
The 2027 Vuelta start in Galicia has been scheduled to coincide with one of Galicia's most important religious festivals, the 'Xacobeo Year', which forms part of a special celebration of the Santiago de Compostela Pilgrimage seven times each century.
Next year's Vuelta will start on Saturday, September 4 and will then see the race return to the Spanish capital of Madrid for its usual finish on Sunday, September 26.
2028 is expected to see the Vuelta have another foreign start, this time in Sardinia, Italy.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.