'The right time to take a different path' – Blanka Vas engineers early exit from SD Worx-Protime

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Hungarian mutli-discipline rider to switch to Lidl-Trek from October 1

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Blanka Vas of Team SD Worx - Protime of Hungary, Charlotte Kool of Fenix Premier Tech of Netherlands, Celia Gery of FDJ United Suez of France during the match between Paris v Roubaix Women Elite at the Paris on April 12, 2026 in Paris France (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been another shock move in the women’s transfer market, with the Hungarian champion Blanka Vas to make a mid-season switch from SD Worx-Protime to Lidl-Trek.

With a background in cyclocross and mountain bike, Vas had been marked out for greatness ever since joining the Women’s WorldTour with SD Worx mid-way through 2021.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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