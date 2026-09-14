'The right time to take a different path' – Blanka Vas engineers early exit from SD Worx-Protime
Hungarian mutli-discipline rider to switch to Lidl-Trek from October 1
There has been another shock move in the women’s transfer market, with the Hungarian champion Blanka Vas to make a mid-season switch from SD Worx-Protime to Lidl-Trek.
With a background in cyclocross and mountain bike, Vas had been marked out for greatness ever since joining the Women’s WorldTour with SD Worx mid-way through 2021.
However, after seeing her career take off with wins in the Tour de France Femmes and Giro d’Italia Women, among other major races, her 2026 season has been one to forget, featuring just 12 race days, and no racing since May.
On Monday morning, it was revealed in a coordinated announcement between SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek that the 25-year-old would be making the switch between the teams, effective not from next January but from October 1, 2026.
Mid-contract switches are not unheard of for riders who race cyclocross in the winter, but while Shirin van Anrooij is leaving Lidl-Trek to join Canyon-SRAM from November 1, Blanka Vas’ transfer comes with the possibility of the Hungarian champion representing her new team on the road this calendar year, as well as in cyclocross.
"Following open and constructive discussions, both parties have concluded that the sporting ambitions they had hoped for have not been realised over the past year. The decision has therefore been taken to give Vas the opportunity to start a new chapter in her career,” read a statement from SD Worx-Protime.
The team indicated that the driving force for the parting of ways was Vas herself, with sporting director Danny Stam adding: “She has expressed a desire to explore what she can achieve with another team. We understand her position and wish her every success and happiness for the future."
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Soon after, Lidl-Trek announced the arrival of Vas from October 1, on a contract that will run through 2028.
"I’ve followed her closely over the last few years and have always believed in the level she can reach,” said team boss Frank Schleck. "At Lidl–Trek, our ambition is not only to bring together the best talent, but to create an environment where riders can develop, challenge themselves and reach their full potential. We believe we can give Blanka exactly that.
"Her versatility, racing instinct and team mentality will make us stronger across the entire calendar. She has already proven her quality on the road and in cyclocross, and we’re especially excited that she’ll pull on the Lidl–Trek jersey very soon for the upcoming CX season. Blanka represents exactly the kind of ambitious, multi-discipline rider we want to build our future around.”
As for Vas herself, she was quoted in the announcements from both teams.
“This was not an easy decision, but after a number of discussions, we all felt that this was the right time to take a different path,” she said in the SD Worx press release. “I would like to thank everyone at Team SD Worx-Protime for their support, professionalism, dedication and friendship over the past 5.5 years. It is now time for a new chapter in my career.”
Soon after, in Lidl-Trek’s press release, she added: “I have very good feelings about it and can’t wait to get to know everyone in the team. I am super excited. I’m mostly looking forward to the new environment, the new challenges and everything I can learn. I’m excited to start this new chapter, get to know everyone and see what we can achieve together as a team.
“I hope I can keep improving and become a stronger rider. I’d also like to get some experience in a leadership role at some races and see how I can handle that. I think it would be a good opportunity for me to learn and grow.”
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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