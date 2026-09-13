Final lap of Vuelta a España's closing stage in Granada to be neutralised after safety concerns raised

News
By
Published

Rule change on final stage in Granada comes following negotiations between the CPA and race organisers

A general view of the peloton competing prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 16 a 181.1km stage from Cortegana to Monasterio de La Rabida - Palos de la Frontera
The Vuelta a España peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following talks between the Vuelta a España organisers and the CPA, the union representing the riders, the final lap of the concluding Granada circuit on stage 21 will be neutralised.

Times for the general classification will be taken after the fourth of five passages of the finish line. There will be a stage winner declared after the final lap.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.