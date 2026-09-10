All over bar the shouting? After limiting time trial losses, Enric Mas' pathway to Vuelta a España victory is now clear - GC analysis

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1:37 advantage over Primož Roglič is slender, but Mas has been superior on all the Vuelta's climbs to date

Enric Mas holds both arms up on the red jersey podium
Enric Mas (Movistar) remains in the lead of the Vuelta a España after stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

23-0. After beating Enric Mas by 33 seconds in the Jerez de la Frontera time trial in the Vuelta a España, Primož Roglič remains undefeated against the Spaniard against the clock, and has now surpassed the Movistar man in a TT on no fewer than 23 consecutive occasions.

Unfortunately for Roglič, though, as impressive as this total sounds (and is), he knows perfectly well that this latest boost to his track record against Mas is essentially irrelevant, a soon-to-be-forgotten footnote in the bigger Vuelta history.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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