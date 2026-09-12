Vuelta a España stage 20 LIVE: Enric Mas' Movistar teammates chasing after missing out on the break

La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil, 186.8 km

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COLLADO DEL AGUACIL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the peloton competing during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 20 a 210.8km stage from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil 1887m / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2026 in Collado del Alguacil, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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100KM TO GO

The gaps between the groups are getting bigger and bigger. The lead group is now three minutes ahead of the chase group (which is actually about 50 riders big), meaning they are unlikely to come together. But the peloton is over five minutes behind the chase group; so Movistar do look like they're going to get what they wanted, which was not the stage win, but rather teammates far enough up the road to act as satellite riders for Mas.

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DNF - RICCITELLO

While the peloton has sat up and are happy to let both the lead group and the chase group have a gap, the lead group has not, and does not want the 30-or-so riders in the chase group to join them. They're keeping the pace high, and increasing their lead, to over one and a half minutes.

KOM - PUERTO DE LOS BLANCARES

140KM TO GO

CRASH - HAMILTON AND RICCITELLO

150KM TO GO

Uno-X Mobility have almost their entire roster in this breakaway, with six riders present, including their best climber Tobias Halland Johannessen. Cofidis also have two, as does Roglič's RedBull with Vermeersch and Fisher-Black. The Slovenian has satellite riders up the road, while Mas has none - he must be hatching a plan to make a move on the red jersey.

160KM TO GO

The wind has caused a split in the peloton - and Mas has been caught out! Multiple Movistar teammates have dropped back to help pace him, but it's unclear for now whether he is in the same split as his GC rivals, or if they are in the group ahead.

170KM TO GO

OFFICIAL START

The riders are in the neutralised zone, and will be racing the Queen Stage soon. The first 40km are about as flat as this stage gets, and even they take place on rolling terrain. It’ll be a massive fight to get into the break, and only riders still feeling (relatively) strong after three weeks of racing will be able to get into it.

Today features more climbing than any other stage of this race by some distance. But as one merciful relief for the riders comes in the temperature, which is cooler than it was earlier in the race, in the early twenties rather than the thirties.

Hello and welcome to stage 20 of the Vuelta a España - the queen stage of this year's race.

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