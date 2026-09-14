The holder of our best budget road tyre crown for more than two years, Michelin's Power Cup TLR easily challenges far pricier road tyres for overall performance. At almost half the retail price of the Continental GP5000 S TR, our best overall choice, it delivers matching real-world stats, speed, and value.

Right now, that incredible value is even better as you can pick up the Michelin Power Cup for just £42.95, reduced from £70 at Merlin Cycles UK.

Get the Michelin Power Cup TLR with 39% off at Merlin Cycles.

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Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer Will Jones praised the Michelin Power Cup's performance, noting: "I cannot say they felt faster or slower than a GP5000 or the Vittoria Corsa Pro, but matching those benchmark tyres at nearly half the price proves just how good they are."

For US shoppers, the Michelin Power Cup TLR is priced at $48.32 at Merlin Cycles US, reduced from $78.75. However, US shoppers are subject to US import taxes which typically range from 10% to 22% depending on the item's value.

The Michelin Power Cup TLR is priced at $65.50 on Amazon US, down from $88.99 but only in the 28mm sizing.

Michelin Power Cup TLR UK deal

Michelin Power Cup TLR US deal

We've tested nearly every road bike tyre on the market, and the Power Cup featured in our testing at the Silverstone sports engineering pedalling efficiency lab. Up against Grand Tour winning rubber like the Continental GP5000 S TR and the Vittoria Corsa.

There impressive performance earnt them a strong 4 out of 5 stars, and the nod as the best budget offering. We reckon the Michelin Power Cup TLR matches the GP5000's rolling resistance at a fraction of the cost. Will Jones noted: "I love these tyres, and if I wasn’t constantly swapping rubber for testing, these are where I’d spend my own money."

The Power Cup features Michelin's Tubeless Shield technology and 4x120 tpi casing, which they say makes them durable and puncture-resistant. Will was impressed with his own real-world puncture resistance testing, saying, "I’ve had three different sets of the Power Cup, some set up tubeless, some with tubes, and I've only had one puncture."

Elsewhere, review highlights included the Power Cups' grip, even though they are a totally slick tyre, free of tread or sipes (the technical term for tread). Will was happy with the performance here, saying, "I can assure you that (the slick aesthetic) doesn’t make them less grippy." However, Will did add, If you're an aggressive crit racer, cornering hard, then perhaps you’d want to consider a more well-wrapped tread option, but for most of us, I’m pretty confident in saying they’re just fine."

For tubeless users, set up here was relatively pain-free too, and Will said, "They didn’t prove overly difficult to get onto the rim, nor did they present much of a challenge to seat, either with or without sealant in."

The Michelin Power Cup tyre impressed with superb grip, a supple ride feel and excellent durability. (Image credit: Will Jones)

If you've never tried a Michelin Power Cup tyre, then at this price, and with up to 39% off, now may well be the time to try them for yourself.

Below, you'll also find Michelin Power Cup deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.