It rivals the Continental GP5000 for performance, but now costs half the price – the Michelin Power Cup TLR tyre has up to 39% off
Our best budget tyre choice offers brilliant value for money, with performance that outstrips its budget price point
The holder of our best budget road tyre crown for more than two years, Michelin's Power Cup TLR easily challenges far pricier road tyres for overall performance. At almost half the retail price of the Continental GP5000 S TR, our best overall choice, it delivers matching real-world stats, speed, and value.
Right now, that incredible value is even better as you can pick up the Michelin Power Cup for just £42.95, reduced from £70 at Merlin Cycles UK.
Get the Michelin Power Cup TLR with 39% off at Merlin Cycles.
Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer Will Jones praised the Michelin Power Cup's performance, noting: "I cannot say they felt faster or slower than a GP5000 or the Vittoria Corsa Pro, but matching those benchmark tyres at nearly half the price proves just how good they are."
For US shoppers, the Michelin Power Cup TLR is priced at $48.32 at Merlin Cycles US, reduced from $78.75. However, US shoppers are subject to US import taxes which typically range from 10% to 22% depending on the item's value.
The Michelin Power Cup TLR is priced at $65.50 on Amazon US, down from $88.99 but only in the 28mm sizing.
Michelin Power Cup TLR UK deal
This is the best Michelin Power Cup TLR price we've ever seen. It's only in the Black wall 28mm, 30mm or 32mm sizing, but really, it's a no-brainer purchase for anyone looking for one of the best road tyres at a bargain price.
Read our full Michelin Power Cup TLR review.
Michelin Power Cup TLR US deal
The Michelin Power Cup TLR is our best budget road tyre choice. However, don't be fooled by the budget wording, because it easily matches some of its more costly rivals on performance. It's as low as $48 at Merlin Cycles US, but there is import taxes, making this Amazon deal a better option for USA Amazon Prime members.
Check out our best tubeless road tyre picks.
We've tested nearly every road bike tyre on the market, and the Power Cup featured in our testing at the Silverstone sports engineering pedalling efficiency lab. Up against Grand Tour winning rubber like the Continental GP5000 S TR and the Vittoria Corsa.
There impressive performance earnt them a strong 4 out of 5 stars, and the nod as the best budget offering. We reckon the Michelin Power Cup TLR matches the GP5000's rolling resistance at a fraction of the cost. Will Jones noted: "I love these tyres, and if I wasn’t constantly swapping rubber for testing, these are where I’d spend my own money."
The Power Cup features Michelin's Tubeless Shield technology and 4x120 tpi casing, which they say makes them durable and puncture-resistant. Will was impressed with his own real-world puncture resistance testing, saying, "I’ve had three different sets of the Power Cup, some set up tubeless, some with tubes, and I've only had one puncture."
Elsewhere, review highlights included the Power Cups' grip, even though they are a totally slick tyre, free of tread or sipes (the technical term for tread). Will was happy with the performance here, saying, "I can assure you that (the slick aesthetic) doesn’t make them less grippy." However, Will did add, If you're an aggressive crit racer, cornering hard, then perhaps you’d want to consider a more well-wrapped tread option, but for most of us, I’m pretty confident in saying they’re just fine."
For tubeless users, set up here was relatively pain-free too, and Will said, "They didn’t prove overly difficult to get onto the rim, nor did they present much of a challenge to seat, either with or without sealant in."
If you've never tried a Michelin Power Cup tyre, then at this price, and with up to 39% off, now may well be the time to try them for yourself.
Below, you'll also find Michelin Power Cup deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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