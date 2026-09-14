MTB Marathon World Championships: Fairytale season for Anna Weinbeer continues for Swiss rider while German Andreas Seewald secures men's title

Race Results
By
Published

First rainbow jerseys for top-rated XCM riders on 95km route in Dolomites

Anna Weinbeer (Switzerland) rides solo to first rainbow jersey in MTB Marathon discipline
Anna Weinbeer (Switzerland) rides solo to first rainbow jersey in MTB Marathon discipline (Image credit: UCI MTB Elite Marathon World Championships / Newspower.it)
Jump To:

Anna Weinbeer (Switzerland) and Andreas Seewald (Germany) won the elite titles at the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships on Saturday in Italy.

Both rode solo across the line in Primiero San Martino di Castrozza for the rainbow-striped jerseys, conquering the 95.2km route through the Dolomites. Elite races were held on the extended course used for the established Mythos Primiero Dolomiti Marathon MTB races, the long course adding up to 4,000 metres of elevation gain.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.